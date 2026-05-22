The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Ahmed Galadima as the winner of its governorship primary elections in Adamawa state, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a trending video, Galadima reportedly polled 414,444 votes, while his closest rival, Abdulrazak Namdas, garnered 86,004 votes, and Abdulrahman Haske came third with 65,934 votes.

APC announces governorship primary elections in Adamawa Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Adamawa is one of the state where the ruling party suspended the voting processes on Thursday, May 21, and continue on Friday, May 22.

Source: Legit.ng