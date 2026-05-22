Breaking: Winner Finally Emerges in APC Adamawa Governorship Primary Election
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Ahmed Galadima as the winner of its governorship primary elections in Adamawa state, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
In a trending video, Galadima reportedly polled 414,444 votes, while his closest rival, Abdulrazak Namdas, garnered 86,004 votes, and Abdulrahman Haske came third with 65,934 votes.
Adamawa is one of the state where the ruling party suspended the voting processes on Thursday, May 21, and continue on Friday, May 22.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng