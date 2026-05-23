Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Premier League Player of the Season after a standout campaign for Manchester United

The Manchester United captain equalled the assist record and created the most chances in the league.

Fernandes beat elite nominees including Erling Haaland and Declan Rice to claim the award

Bruno Fernandes has been officially named the Premier League Player of the Season after a sensational campaign that saw him dominate the league’s creative charts and lead Manchester United to a strong third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

The Portuguese midfielder beat out fierce competition from stars such as Erling Haaland and Declan Rice to claim the prestigious award for the first time in his career.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the season. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Fernandes also recently won the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award, capping off what many are calling the most complete season of his time in England.

He becomes only the seventh Manchester United player in history to win the Premier League Player of the Season award, joining club legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Record-breaking creativity defines Fernandes’ campaign

This season, Fernandes has been the heartbeat of Man United’s attack, registering eight goals and an extraordinary level of creativity that separated him from every other player in the league.

Bruno Fernandes was also named Football Writers' Association men's Player of the Year this month. Photo by Steven Paston

Source: Getty Images

He equalled the Premier League assist record with 20 assists, matching legendary names like Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, Sky Sports reports.

His 20th assist came against Nottingham Forest, further underlining his influence in decisive moments.

Even more impressive, Fernandes created 132 chances across the season, more than any other player in the league.

The next closest challenger, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, trailed by a staggering 43 chances.

Fernandes’ ability to consistently unlock defences proved crucial in Man United’s push for a top-three finish, especially in tight matches where creativity made the difference.

Fernandes edge Rice and Haaland

The award shortlist featured some of the Premier League’s biggest names, including Arsenal trio David Raya, Gabriel, and Declan Rice, along with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Haaland, who is once again in contention for the Golden Boot with 27 goals, was widely seen as a strong contender. However, Fernandes’ all-round influence ultimately swayed both public voters and the expert panel.

The voting system, which combines fan input with expert analysis, rewarded Fernandes for his consistency, leadership, and record-breaking playmaking ability throughout the season.

For Man United, the award marks a rare but significant individual honour in recent years and reinforces Fernandes’ status as the club’s central figure during a rebuilding period.

Fans react to POTS award

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to bare their thoughts after Fernandes was announced as the Premier League Player of the Season.

King Monye reacted:

“Best Player in the league.”

Seun Akin posted:

“He actually did nothing to deserve any award. Mind you, he is going trophyless 😂😂. He can have that while Dec takes the big boys award.”

Soccer Fiesta reacted:

“Just because 4 arsenal players was taken to the world cup. You decided to rig the vote for Bruno. Shame on all of you. Shame. Shame again. Shame.”

Jamilla reacted:

“Player of the season yet he couldn't conquer sunderland 🥹😭😭😭😭😭”

Fernandes wants Rice at Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bruno Fernandes has admitted he was disappointed when Manchester United failed to sign Declan Rice.

Man United were among several Premier League clubs interested in Rice before he eventually joined Arsenal from West Ham in 2023 for £105 million.

Source: Legit.ng