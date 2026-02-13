Davido flew a popular TikTok chef and his mother to Lagos for a special dinner experience.

The visit took an emotional turn when the singer surprised the family with an unexpected and generous gift.

Fans have since praised Davido’s heartwarming gesture, as videos from the beautiful moment went viral

Afrobeat superstar, Davido, has once again warmed hearts with a remarkable show of generosity after flying a popular TikTok chef, Jaskaro, and his mother from Delta State to Lagos for a special dinner experience.

The singer reportedly sponsored their trip in grand style so they could personally prepare a variety of delicious meals for him.

Davido stuns fan with paid flight, luxury dinner, and bag of cash. Credit: @davido, @jas.karotv

Source: Instagram

The visit, which was filled with excitement and appreciation, quickly turned into an unforgettable moment for the young chef and his family.

In a touching surprise, Davido presented Jaskaro’s mother with a staggering ₦10 million cash gift. The money was packaged inside a Bagco sack, leaving everyone present stunned.

The emotional moment has since gone viral, with fans praising the music star for his kindness and willingness to give back.

Many social media users described the gesture as inspiring, noting how the singer continues to use his platform and wealth to uplift others.

See the video below:

Davido, known for his generosity, previously celebrated one of his fans on her birthday.

The musician, known for his generous acts of giving, was in a position to do so after visiting a restaurant in 2025.

In the viral video, the father of twins and his team members walked into a lush restaurant, where they met a young lady celebrating her birthday.

The woman, being a fan of the superstar, was excited behind the camera as she captured Davido and his crew walking in.

In that instant, the 5IVE hitmaker, who was on his album tour, noticed that the woman had come with her friends to celebrate her birthday, and he questioned whether she was marking a new age, which she confirmed.

In the clip, Davido handed out some dollar notes revealed to be $1000 (approximately N1.6m) to the celebrant.

TikTok chef and family receive royal treatment from Davido in Lagos. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate David's gift to chef Jaskaro

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

diaryofakitchenlover said:

"So happy for you daddym. Your dedication and consistency for growth is admirable. Your price just went up please."

jopet_fabricshub said:

"God bless him. From play play food to private chef of top musician. Na grace. Your mama prayer dey work."

marcrinadaniel said:

"David boost up Mama countenance, blessings flow when one is humble, contrite & helpful. My gosh u succeed at whatever u do & stay just as u are! 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

princessdope_ejanla1 said:

"Congratulations daddymmmmm ,grandymmmmmm and davidmmmmmmmmm 😍😍."

chinnys_pott said:

"Daddimm deserves everything good and beautiful he’s getting now. Man has a very kind and sweet heart ❤️."

gechylicious

"Daddym ooooooooo chai,this one. Sweet me😍😍😍😍."

millikannyz said:

"Thank you OBO 🙏🏽 Daddym we are so happy for you. Neighbour will cook for you this time when you get back😄😁."

Davido shares romantic video call

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido thrilled fans by sharing a heart-melting video of a romantic video call with his wife, Chioma.

The couple showcased their love for each other on the call while Davido was aboard a private jet alongside nightlife king Cubana Chief Priest.

The video, originally posted on Snapchat, quickly spread across social media, sparking excitement among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng