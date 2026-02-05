Nollywood actress Uche Elendu expressed overwhelming joy after Tonto Dikeh's reunion with ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and their son following a decade-long separation

Elendu credited Pastor Jerry Eze for facilitating the reconciliation and praised both parents for choosing peace, calling the moment a confirmation of God's word

Fans and followers celebrated Elendu's heartfelt message, with many praising her loyalty and describing the reunion as the best news ever

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has celebrated her colleague Tonto Dikeh after the actress reunited with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill and their son after ten years apart.

Legit.ng recently reported that Tonto Dikeh had earlier shared photos and videos of the reunion on her Instagram page, expressing gratitude to Pastor Jerry Eze for guiding the reconciliation.

Olakunle Churchill also took to social media, describing how his heart was full after finally meeting his son again, while appreciating Pastor Eze for playing a vital role in bringing peace between them. He further commended Tonto for raising their son with love and dedication during the years of separation.

Reacting to the development, Uche Elendu poured out her emotions in a lengthy post, explaining that seeing the reunion was proof of the power of faith and the truth of God’s word.

She expressed deep gratitude to Jesus for granting peace that surpasses human understanding and acknowledged Pastor Jerry Eze as a spiritual leader who has been instrumental in delivering many to Christ.

Elendu also praised Tonto Dikeh, describing her as a woman of God with a strong mission, and encouraged her that her latter days would be remarkable.

She extended appreciation to Churchill for embracing peace and recognising the values his son possesses, noting that such acceptance was a sign of maturity and reconciliation.

The actress became emotional when reflecting on the joy on the young boy’s face, saying it moved her to tears of happiness.

She described him as a vessel of honour destined to make an impact in his generation and prayed for blessings upon his life.

Concluding her message, Elendu congratulated the Christian community for witnessing such a testimony of peace and unity.

Check out Uche Elendu's post about Tonto Dikeh's reunion below:

Netizens react to Uche Elendu's post

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@queensusz said:

"Ucheluv as I always called you, you are an amazing, caring and loyal person. Anyone that has you will be proud to have you. Since I know you, you have proven over and over again that you are dependable. You celebrate people, you leave battles for Abba and graciously work in peace. I want to tell you that I love you and thanks for all you do ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍"

@erica.david.12 commented:

"Best news ever .😍😍. My body dey sweet me"

@sophire7 wrote:

"You will be celebrated ma'am... This News is truly the testament that God's timing can never be missed❤️"

@chiomaluv83 reacted:

"Am the happiest person Ma.Thanks for sharing this Joy n peace that comes from God"

@therealsharon_k said:

"All thanks to God and thanks to you too for standing by Tonto through it all,you are a good friend 🙏🙌♥️"

