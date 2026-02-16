Tonto Dikeh shared an emotional video showing her discipleship class certificate while explaining how her spiritual journey transformed her life and changed her perspective on faith

The Nollywood actress described her relationship with God as deeply healing and overwhelming, revealing emotional moments she experiences daily

Tonto also announced her new role in her church, revealing that she now serves by cleaning the kiddies’ washroom as part of her spiritual assignment

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has announced her graduation from a discipleship class at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church, marking what she described as a life-changing step in her spiritual journey.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she revealed that the experience has transformed her deeply, leaving her with a renewed sense of peace, joy, and purpose.

She explained that her walk with God has brought healing and restoration, and she now feels stronger in her faith than ever before.

Tonto Dikeh expressed that her mornings are often filled with tears, not from pain but from the overwhelming presence of God, which she says has been guiding her through every stage of her transformation.

She emphasised that her faith has become unshakable, and she is proud to have officially joined the Temple Keepers Department full-time, dedicating herself to service within the church community.

The actress, who rose to fame in Nollywood with her vibrant roles in the early 2000s, has often been in the public eye for both her career and personal life.

Recently, she has spoken openly about her efforts to rebuild and refocus, and this new chapter reflects her commitment to spiritual growth and service.

According to her, the assignment she received was to clean God’s house, with the promise that He would cleanse her life from within.

She explained that this act of service has become a symbol of surrender and transformation, and she believes it is shaping her into a stronger person.

She concluded that she will never be the same again, as her journey with God continues to rebuild her from the inside out.

Check out Tonto Dikeh's celebration video and reflection post on her healing journey below:

Fans celebrate Tonto Dikeh's graduation and healing journey

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@neckygabriella__ said:

"Congratulations king T ❤️ I'm so happy for you,, I still have 2 more Mondays to finish mine, and all I can say is that I'm a new person and honestly I love this journey, I love coming up here to see your posts it inspires me the more ❤️❤️"

@sabinadgreat commented:

"Great Grace is released upon you in Jesus name amen 🙏🏾 Well done girl you're amazing 🤩 🩷"

@beebee.__xo wrote:

"I have always loved this woman, your aura is pure and natural.❤️"

@obinna1nwaka said:

"Congratulations Her Excellency.. this is just the beginning of greatness in your life. Keep soaring higher"

@godbackedguy commented:

"Congratulations @tontolet it only going to be from Glory to Glory, he who began this good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus."

