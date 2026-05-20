Opeyemi Aiyeola called on celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Desmond Elliot, and traditional rulers, to use their platforms to speak out on the growing insecurity in Nigeria

The actress explained that the security crisis should not be overlooked amid election-related activities, noting that the situation is affecting more communities across the country

Aiyeola appealed to President Tinubu to take action, urging influential Nigerians not to wait until the crisis reaches their doorsteps before they act

Nollywood veteran actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has urged celebrities, traditional rulers, and other influential Nigerians to raise their voices against the rising insecurity in Oyo State. across Yoruba land and in the country at large.

Her appeal followed the shocking attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where gunmen kidnapped pupils, students, and teachers from different institutions, and later killed one of the teachers.

Opeyemi Aiyeola urges Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and other celebrities to speak on insecurity after Oyo school attack. Photo: opeyemi_aiyeola1/temilola/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page on May 19, Opeyemi Aiyeola explained that many public figures are focused on election activities, but the worsening security situation cannot be ignored.

The actress stressed that the crisis is spreading quickly and affecting more communities, making it urgent for those with large platforms to speak out.

“This video is just to call the attention of well-influential colleagues with the platform, the connection and the voice, to please lend a voice to the masses. I understand that the election is around the corner, and a lot of us are busy with the election, but unfortunately, we cannot pretend like we do not see what is happening. It is also very sad and unfortunate that this is knocking on our doors. This is closer to home than expected. Oyo State is closer to home. Please lend your platform, lend your voices.”

Opeyemi Aiyeola reacts emotionally as she urges celebrities to use their voices after Oyo kidnapping incident. Photo: opeyemi_aiyeola1

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi went further to mention traditional leaders and entertainers by name, appealing to them to use their influence to raise awareness about the fear spreading among residents.

Among those she called on were the Ooni of Ife, the Olubadan, Lagos monarchs, Lege Miami, Eniola Badmus, Laide Bakare, Desmond Elliot, Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham.

“Our kabiyesis, the Ooni of Ife, Olubadan, the Obas in Lagos State, Lege Maimi, Eniola Badmus, Laide Bakare, Desmond Elliot. I’m so sorry I have to call a few names. This is closer to home than expected o. I’m not calling you all out negatively; I am just appealing to please let your heart speak. Use your pages, use your connections, use your links, use your voices, use your platforms. Funke, Toyin, … Do not let us wait until this thing gets to our door. Everyone should be scared right now. President Tinubu, please do something. This is too sad.”

Watch her Instagram video here:

Opeyemi Aiyeola reacts to Jos attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi Aiyeola reacted after the terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau state, during Palm Sunday celebrations.

She shared a video on Instagram where she expressed sadness over the incident and urged influential Nigerians to allow conscience to guide their actions during difficult moments in the country.

Opeyemi Aiyeola also said people should not allow money, influence and connections to stop them from speaking up about painful incidents affecting Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng