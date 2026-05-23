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Live Updates: APC presidential primary election begins nationwide as Tinubu seeks 2nd term bid
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Governor, Minister join queue to vote
The APC presidential primary election in Kebbi state turned out to be dramatic, with Governor Nasir Idris and Minister of Budget, Atiku Bagudu, seen in the queue to cast their votes at the poll.
It was reported that President Tinubu received a total of 5,652 votes to represent the party at the 2027 presidential election.
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