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Live Updates: APC presidential primary election begins nationwide as Tinubu seeks 2nd term bid

by  Bada Yusuf
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by Bada Yusuf

Governor, Minister join queue to vote

The APC presidential primary election in Kebbi state turned out to be dramatic, with Governor Nasir Idris and Minister of Budget, Atiku Bagudu, seen in the queue to cast their votes at the poll.

It was reported that President Tinubu received a total of 5,652 votes to represent the party at the 2027 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly garnered over 5000 votes at Kebbi polling unit at the APC presidential primary elections.
Tinubu leading at the APC presidential primary election in Kebbi Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT
Source: Twitter

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Bola Tinubu APC Arewa Nigerian Presidency South East Nigeria
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