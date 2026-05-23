What we know

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced its presidential primary elections across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections. This is coming after the party had conducted the state and National Assembly primary elections, as well as the governorship, within the space of two weeks.

President Bola Tinubu is a leading aspirant in the ongoing primary election, and he will be contesting against Osifo Stanley, a businessman from Edo State.