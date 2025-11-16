Senator Ned Nwoko and actress Regina Daniels' marital crisis has remained a heated topic on social media

The lawmaker representing Delta North and the Nollywood star made diverse allegations against each other in their series of exchanges

The drama became even more heated following the involvement of family members who also spoke up on social media

The marital crisis between Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North, continues to dominate headlines.

Nigerian netizens, including celebrities in the entertainment industry, have had to pick sides following the series of allegations from the couple.

Senator Ned Nwoko denies marrying Regina Daniels at 17. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Recall that Nwoko married Regina in 2019, sparking widespread reactions because of the age gap between the duo.

Their union, which is blessed with two sons, has captured public interest since 2019, with fans and critics closely following the journey.

However, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, Regina sparked concern after a video of her in apparent distress went viral on social media.

Since then, various allegations have emerged on social media. In this article, Legit.ng lists the allegations from Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage.

1. Alleged domestic abuse

Regina Daniels, in a viral video, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, hinted at possible physical abuse. The video showed the mother of two surrounded by several people amid a tense commotion.

She was heard shouting,

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

2. Alleged drug and alcohol abuse

Reacting to Regina's domestic violence allegations, Senator Ned Nwoko denied the claims, attributing their marital crisis to her alleged struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nwoko said Regina’s battle with substance use had taken a toll on their marriage.

The lawmaker alleged that Regina became violent, assaulting three of his staff members and destroying property, including vehicles and windows, within two days.

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife accuses Regina Daniels of sleeping with girls. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to Nwoko, he urged her to continue her rehabilitation either in Asokoro or abroad. He also accused two individuals, identified as Sammy and Ann, of supplying drugs to the actress, claiming they instigated chaos in his home during his absence.

3. Regina Daniels's brother’s arrest

Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis escalated following the alleged detention of her brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu, also known as Sammy West.

Sammy was arrested in Lagos over his alleged involvement in the senator's ongoing messy breakup with Regina Daniels.

After spending days in detention, he was later granted bail of N5 million.

4. Alleged underage marriage

The conflicting claims about the age at which Regina married Nwoko went viral online, with the likes of human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore alleging that the actress married the senator at the age of 17.

Reacting, Nwoko dismissed the claims, describing the allegations as “false, misleading, and malicious.”

He explained that during his first meeting with Regina, she told him she was 21 years old and presented an Independent National Electoral Commission voter’s card as proof, showing her birth date as October 10, 1998.

5. Alleged lesbianism

Regina's co-wife, Laila Charani, further ignited reactions after she brought up alleged lesbian affairs involving Regina.

Laila, who questioned how Regina could claim she gave her money, said she doesn’t trust her daughters alone with the actress.

“You infected everyone with your virus, and this is why I will not trust my daughters around you unsupervised, especially when I found out that you were sleeping with every single girl around you,” she wrote in part.

Addressing the allegation, the mother of two neither confirmed nor denied the same-sex relationships but turned the accusation back on Laila.

“Truthfully, sleeping with the same gender isn’t a thing that I consider shameful, but how is the other woman so certain? lol. Is she so certain because I slept with her, too?" she asked.

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng