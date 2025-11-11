Nigerian actress Regina Daniels stirred up social media amid her ongoing battle with estranged husband Ned Nwoko

The Gen Z star’s powerful short movie about domestic violence surfaced recently as netizens traced it back to her marriage

The film, originally produced in 2021, tells the touching story of Sophia, a young woman caught in an abusive relationship,

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is still making headlines amid her marriage crisis with billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that the movie star accused her estranged husband of abusing her, alongside dreadful allegations made by her brother about her shaky marriage.

Regina Daniels’ shocking take on domestic violence gets massive attention online. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Amid the negative buzz, her short movie “Smile For the Camera” went viral on social media.

Originally produced in 2021 by Regina Entertainment TV (RET), "Smile For the Camera" tells a powerful story about domestic violence and the painful realities of people trapped in abusive relationships.

The short film marks RET’s first docu-series on social justice issues, aiming to use visual storytelling to challenge harmful societal norms that promote oppression and silence victims of abuse, Bella Naija reports.

The film stars Regina Daniels as Sophia, Gideon Moses as Dan, Gloria Mathias K. as Sophia’s mother, Nicolas Adekeye as Sophia’s father, and Emanuella C. Eboka as Doctor Alex. It was directed by IceQue On It and written by Precious Nkem Ogbuenyi.

Although clips of the film began circulating online recently, sparking renewed attention, fans noticed that the actress reportedly posted and later deleted the video from her social media pages at the time it was produced.

Legit.ng also did a brief online check but could not find the full clip on YouTube, further fueling curiosity and speculation about why it was removed.

Despite its disappearance, "Smile For the Camera" continues to gain traction online, with many praising Regina Daniels for her creativity.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ short movie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kokobabe3 said:

"This is how Modbad told us what he was going throw , through his song but Nigeria listen dance ND over look it. Until it was too late."

orupabocatherine said:

"Another one is In his arms a movie by Gina and Maurice Sam she was telling her story and it's all making sense now."

vickynanaamaowusua1 said:

"Musicians,actors and actresses always use their lives experience or what they are going through to communicate with us but we always don't pay attention to them hmm it really sad😢."

inyene_xty said:

"There was a time she lost so much weight while she was married…"

cutecaroline09 said:

"That video of him at dinner with her and her friends,where he was controlling what they eat said it all."

stephchi6 said:

"Oh my God...this girl has been through alot, God pls heal and comfort her."

dee292721 said:

"She has always been using style to communicate but she was scared at the same time….usung cruise to pass her message across…I really hope she comes out of this ❤️."

dugo_mary

"Movie script don plenty for Gina hand like this!! I looove it.."

stephnoraeddyson90 said:

"Even when she said, beating nah skin care.... She was passing a message too but we no understand."

akumes said:

"Many people have shown how heartless they really are when it comes to this girl’s situation. Even if you feel her marrying him is wrong it doesn’t justify how he is treating her when she tries to leave him. Regina’s situation has exposed all the abusive people."

besonglydia said:

"Her weight is always fluctuating I now understand. God help her out of this 😢."

funmi79366 said:

"U guys should go and watch (in his arm) u will understand her marriage well."

enty_shotit said:

"I can imagine the amount of wiping she collect when she posted it initially and deleted it."

Regina Daniels exposes the dark side of love with 2021 short movie. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In a viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels out of love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng