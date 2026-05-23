Peter Obi denied claims that he was avoiding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Obi described Atiku as a respected leader and elder brother while speaking at the Spier Dialogue 2026 in South Africa

The former Anambra governor explained that internal disputes and legal battles contributed to his decision to leave the ADC coalition

Former Anambra State governor and presidential hopeful under the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has dismissed claims that he is distancing himself from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi spoke on Friday during the Spier Dialogue 2026 held in Cape Town, South Africa. The former Labour Party presidential candidate said his relationship with Atiku remains strong despite recent political developments involving both men.

Peter Obi denied avoiding Atiku Abubakar. Photo: FB/PeetrObi

Source: Facebook

Is Obi avoiding Atiku before 2027?

“There are very few human beings who are as close as I am to Atiku. So I can’t be running from him. This man is my very respected leader and elder brother.

“I don’t run from him. Never. It has nothing to do with running from anybody. I’ve never run from anybody. I just believe that I do things differently,” he said.

Speculation over tensions between the two politicians grew after the collapse of their alliance within the African Democratic Congress. Obi and Atiku had earlier backed the ADC as a coalition platform aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential election.

Obi officially joined the ADC on January 1, 2026. Atiku had welcomed the move at the time and described it as a significant step in opposition coalition efforts.

Why did Obi leave ADC coalition?

The partnership later broke down after disagreements within the party. Obi explained that his exit from the ADC was not connected to personal issues with Atiku or former Senate President David Mark, who leads the party.

According to him, persistent legal disputes and internal wrangling distracted the party from focusing on national matters.

Peter Obi dismissed speculation about avoiding Atiku ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: FB/PeterObi, Atiku

Source: Facebook

Obi eventually moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. Both politicians called for an end to what they described as politics driven by endless court battles and internal party crises.

'Obidient group' expels Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a faction of the popular Obidient group has announced the expulsion of its principal and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from the movement as political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections continue to deepen.

The faction also declared the removal of Obi’s ally, Yunusa Tanko, alongside other officials linked to the leadership structure that emerged after the 2023 general elections.

The group accused the former structure of turning the movement into a platform for personal political interests.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng