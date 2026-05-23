Some celebrities were not fortunate enough to have marriages that stood the test of time, as they parted ways with their partners amid messy feuds

A few of them battled their ex-spouses over child custody, with the disputes lingering for years through online call-outs and threats

In this article, Legit.ng highlights celebrities who battled for child custody and were allegedly denied access to their children

Not all celebrites marriages have a happy ending, despite attracting admiration from fans, some end up with messy feuds and call-outs.

Especially over the custody of their children. In several cases, the disagreements spilled onto social media, with accusations and emotional outbursts becoming part of the drama.

Do2dtun, Davido, Harrysong's ex-wife, other celebrities who spoke about their children's custody

Source: Instagram

Some celebrities openly accused their ex-spouses of preventing them from seeing their children, while others claimed they were unfairly treated despite making efforts to remain present in their children’s lives.

From emotional interviews to lengthy online rants, stars like Buchi and Do2dtun have publicly spoken about the pain of being separated from their kids. In this article, Legit.ng highlights celebrities who battled child custody issues and allegedly faced restrictions in accessing their children.

1.Do2dtun and D'banj's sister, Taiwo

Do2dtun calls out his ex-wife and family over custody of his children. Photo credit@do2stun/@iamtaiwooyebanjo

Source: Instagram

Media personality and on-air personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, got married to singer D'banj's younger sister, Taiwo, in a lavish ceremony in July 2013. However, the marriage did not stand the test of time, as they went their separate ways in November 2021 after a messy fight that escalated over the years.

Taiwo filed for divorce and alleged that domestic violence and the hype man's inability to meet his responsibilities led to the collapse of their marriage. Do2dtun reacted to the allegation and claimed that his wife was more attached to her brother and often took advice from her mother.

He has often gone online to call out his estranged wife over access to their two daughters. Do2dtun also dragged D'banj and claimed that members of the family were denying him access to his children. He further alleged that his ex-wife had turned his daughters against him and wanted him to look like a deadbeat father.

The media personality also shared documents to show that the court granted them joint custody, but according to him, his estranged wife has been disobeying the court order. The battle has continued since the couple went their separate ways and has yet to end.

2. Buchi calls out ex-wife and her parents

Comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi, is another celebrity who battled child custody after his marriage to his wife, Rukky, hit the rocks.

The couple got married in 2017 but officially parted ways in 2022. The funny man later cried out on social media, calling out his ex-in-laws for allegedly denying him access to his two children.

In one of his posts, he alleged that Mr and Mrs Salami, the parents of his wife, who live abroad, demanded money before he could even speak to his children.

According to him, they claimed that the money he was paying was for child welfare and that more money would mean more access to his children.

He also tagged the church his ex-wife's parents attend abroad to inform them about what he was going through. Buchi has continued to post about his pain and how much he misses his two children. However, he was later granted full access to his children.

3. Davido and custody battle with Sophia Momodu

Davido and Sophia Momodu head to court over custody battle. Photo credit@davido/@thesophaimomodu

Source: Instagram

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, also had issues with one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, at one point in his life.

The music star was reportedly prevented from seeing his first daughter, Imade, whom he had with Momodu. They spent a long time in court as both parties battled for custody of the child.

Even before the custody battle started, the If crooner shared a video on his Instagram story showing how he reunited with his daughter. He posted a clip of Imade bonding with his father.

Davido later expressed interest in ending the court case after Sophia's lawyer reportedly referenced the death of his first son, Ifeanyi, during proceedings.

The singer was dragged online and called names for lashing out at the female lawyer who mentioned his late son.

4. Daddy Freeze and first wife, Opeyemi

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, and his first wife, Opeyemi, ended their long marriage on a messy note.

They got married in the early 2000s and later separated, with their divorce becoming public in 2014. Allegations of domestic violence and abuse reportedly led to the breakdown of the union, which produced two children.

Years later, Daddy Freeze was dragged to court by Paul Odekina, the estranged partner of his new wife, Benedicta Elechi, who accused them of adultery.

They were fined N5 million by the Appeal Court, a ruling that was upheld after an appeal.

Aside from the legal battle involving his current wife, Daddy Freeze also alleged that Opeyemi denied him access to their two children.

While reacting to BBNaija star Ilebaye's viral video with her father, Daddy Freeze noted that he had not seen his children with his first wife in years because she allegedly used that as a means of punishment. According to him, his ex-wife has continued to deny him the opportunity to see their children.

5. Harrysong's ex-wife, Alexer Peres, cries over her children

Harysong's wife calls him over custody of their daughters. Photo credsit@harrysong

Source: Instagram

The ex-wife of singer Harrysong, Alexer Peres, once cried out online over her two children, who are under the age of five.

The couple went their separate ways amid allegations of infidelity, as well as claims that the singer seized her passport and those of the children.

After several back-and-forth exchanges online, Peres claimed she was giving up custody of her two daughters as she detailed the efforts she had made to ensure the singer allowed her access to them.

She also lamented that Harrysong forcefully took their two daughters away from her. However, in a later video shared by the singer, the estranged couple appeared to have settled their differences and are now co-parenting their daughters together.

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shared good news with his fans online, accompanied by some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment.

He was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

The music star had been separated from his daughter over a messy custody battle with her mother, Sophia Momodu.

Source: Legit.ng