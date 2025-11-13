Omoyele Sowore released new evidence against Senator Ned Nwoko over his marriage to actress Regina Daniels

In the evidence, he alleged falsified records and underage marriage, with Regina’s passport

He called for accountability, saying no political power should shield anyone from the law

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has made a fresh accusation against Delta North Senator, Prince Ned Nwoko, on his marriage to actress Regina Daniels

Sowore claimed the politician engaged in unethical conduct before marrying his now estranged.

Ned Nwoko had earlier debunked allegations that he married Regina as a minor, insisting he never coerced her into the union.

Omoyele Sowore says Ned Nwoko falsified Regina Daniels' age to marry her as a minor. Photos: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Instagram

However, countering his claims, Sowore in a detailed post shared on his social media page on Wednesday, November 12, revealed that Nwoko married Regina while she was still a minor and went as far as falsifying official documents to conceal her true age.

According to the activist, official records showed that Regina was born in October 2001, while her marriage to the senator took place in May 2019, when she was just 17 years old.

Sowore wrote:

“Evidence now available suggests that Senator Ned Nwoko travelled internationally with his now temporarily estranged wife, Regina Daniels, when she was still a minor.

He alleged that the couple embarked on several international trips during the early period of their relationship, including visits to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

He claimed to possess Regina’s passport, which, according to him, proved she was underage at the time of the travels.

He further alleged that Nwoko changed the actress’s name from Regina Nneamaka Favour Ojeogwu to Regina Daniels in a bid to hide her original records.

The activist also accused the senator of obtaining a fake voter card for the actress to manipulate her legal identity, a move he said was intended to cover up her real age.

Sowore claimed:

“Senator Prince Ned Nwoko obtained a fake INEC voter card to conceal her age after introducing her to drugs to enable him to force himself on her."

The activist, meanwhile, called for an investigation into what he described as a serious breach of both moral and statutory laws.

He argued that no amount of wealth or political connection should protect anyone from facing justice.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Sowore's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Oshioks Philip:

"Omoyele Sowore don hold Ned for blokos o Sowore no dey run from fight o....Ned don buy market. I swear him no fit grant any interview on any media now wey Sowore don enter this Regina matter.Ned go ask Wike how far"

@Nonstech Gadgect

"The question is. Did ned forced himself on her or did her parents approved the relationship. If he forced himself on her then he is in trouble but if the relationship is accepted by her parents ned no get any case to answer. All the blame should go to her mum and dad"

@Johnson Ikeji:

"Regina Daniel changed her name from the day 1 before Ned came into the picture of marriage. Kindly show us where embassy stamped the passport, we want to see the date to know if she's a minor."

Regina Daniels's marriage to Ned Nwoko is facing media scrutiny after allegations of domestic violence. Photos: Regina Daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Regina hints at marrying again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels has revealed that age may not deter her from love in another life, despite the storm surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress responded to a curious fan on Instagram about whether she would consider marrying an older man again.

Source: Legit.ng