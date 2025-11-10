Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital crisis has continued to make waves on social media

Following the show of support from some celebrities, actress Iyabo Ojo's stance has gained attention

Some netizens praised Iyabo Ojo for her stance, while many shared their observations

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has left many talking.

Recall that Regina and Nwoko have been involved in a series of social media exchanges, making allegations against each other public and dividing Nigerians who have taken sides.

Nigerians share observations about Iyabo Ojo’s quiet stance. Credit: iyaboojofespris/regina.daniels

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, have shown support for Regina, Iyabo's stance has drawn reactions.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

This has led to comments from many Nigerians, with some praising Iyabo, especially after the criticism she faced in the late singer Mohbad's case.

Netizens taunt Iyabo Ojo over silence on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital crisis. Credit: iyabojofespris

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's stance

An X identified as bigHotbaby1 user praised Iyabo for minding her business:

"Now you people will finally appreciate Iyabo Ojo!! The way she carried fights on her head for others ehn, only for some Nigerians to insult her and her family at the end. I love that she’s minding her business now! Nothing beats peace of mind! Everybody should carry their own cross and fight their own battles."

Legit.ng captured other reactions. Read them below:

Preetyifedayo commented:

"Yes oh, let her stay her lane That disrespect and names are too much."

jokemeasy1 said:

"Iyabo Ojo...a woman that you are. On a day like this, you'd have swung into action. But this your silence is better."

op_waya wrote:

"Omo if na before Iyabo ojo for don wear cap set camera Women supporting women,"

ichieEmy said:

"Una go think say Ned na Mohbad papa."

Quests_Ans reacted:

"She is not minding her business just because she wants to…. She knows who Ned is!"

xtaoluwatosin commented:

"Everybody should carry their own cross and fight their own battles."

Lenynotyoro said:

"Na Sen Ned Nwoke she wan fight??? By now sho go de smell rod."

MTripplek reacted:

"Exactly,she should mind her business ,the way they drag her eh ,I love her so much."

Sirpascal_

"Make she put body for this one nah… u people think it’s baba Mohbad they bullied to silence abi … make she try am with this nah."

SOGBOSSJR said:

"The ones that have talk about the case why haven't there drag Ned, you guys think it's easy to go after a sitting senator abi, because say Regina nah celebrity nah make many of una know about the case, if not do u know how many people there have lock up unjustly."

olamy96 commented:

"You think say Ned na Baba Mohbad and Naira Marley way she fit lie and bully on abi?"

l_de_duchess said:

"Nobody made her an advocate. She chose to meddle in matters on her own .most of her fights are personal ,so spare us the worship."

