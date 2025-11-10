Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, has been released on bail after days in detention

His brother Lawrence, reacting publicly, thanked Nigerians for standing with the family

He also accused Senator Ned Nwoko of influencing Sammy’s arrest and pushing the case toward NDLEA

The tension surrounding Regina Daniels’ family appears to have taken a new turn as her brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West, has been released on bail.

Legit.ng reports that the marital crisis between Senator Nwoko and Daniels has been ongoing since October, when a viral video showed Daniels, 25, in tears, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence.

In the midst of the drama, the actress' brother Sammy was arrested on the alleged instruction of Ned.

Sweezy accuses Ned Nwoko of influencing Sammy’s arrest and pushing the case toward NDLEA. Photos: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Sammy’s elder brother, Lawrence Daniels, aka Sweezy, confirmed the development in a heartfelt message shared via his Instagram story on Monday.

He wrote:

“Sammy, you’re a great man! Bail has been granted. Nigerians, thank you. From day one, I’ve said it, I believe you on this media space. None of your efforts are taken for granted… On behalf of the Daniels family, I say thank you. Thank God say man no be God.”

Sweezy claimed that Ned Nwoko influenced Sammy’s continued detention.

According to him, Ned allegedly paid the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take custody of Sammy after initial proceedings. Lawrence insisted this went against proper legal process.

He alleged:

“Ned has also paid NDLEA to have Sammy picked up into their custody. But a magistrate court does not have jurisdiction over drug-related cases, only a federal high court."

He further stated that the matter may be transferred to the Federal High Court, claiming it was all part of Ned’s plan.

Ned Nwoko clears air on Regina's age

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko has addressed claims that he married Regina Daniels as a minor.

The 64-year-old federal lawmaker stressed that he got married to Daniels when the Nollywood actress was 19, and not 17.

He said: “For clarity, Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 2000. If she has been married for six years, that means she got married at 19 years old, not 17."

The politician noted that the public witnessed her family giving her out in marriage and that her mother personally brought her to him. He also defended his polygamous disposition.

He said: “Our customs and traditions do not frown upon polygamy. What I did was to marry her honourably, give her a name, and treat her with dignity. My decision to marry her properly according to tradition is now being twisted into a tool for political blackmail. This is a witch-hunt that has been ongoing for years, an attempt to stop my developmental strides and tarnish me now that I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Ned Nwoko says he never married Regina Daniels as a minor. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Sowore levels allegations against Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, accused Nwoko of abuse of power and crimes against a minor.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Sowore said Nwoko "must be held accountable" for his alleged offences.

Source: Legit.ng