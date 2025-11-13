Senator Ned Nwoko has addressed the allegations that he married his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, at 17

The lawmaker, who provided evidence, also revealed the Nollywood star's current age, igniting comments from Nigerians

His response comes after human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore made bold accusations against him

Senator Ned Nwoko has dismissed allegations by his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, that he married her when she was 17 years old, describing the claims as “false, misleading, and malicious.”

In a statement issued via his social media pages on Thursday, November 13, Nwoko stated that the allegations were moves to tarnish his image.

Ned Nwoko reveals Regina's age

According to the lawmaker, when he first met Regina, she informed him she was 21 years old and presented an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter’s card as evidence, which showed she was born on October 10, 1998.

“I informed her that I would keep this document in my possession, and I have done so since that day,” he said.

Nwoko added that he married the actress six years ago, asserting that by all verifiable records, she was now 27 years old.

“According to all verifiable records, our marriage took place six years ago, which means Regina is 27 years old today," he said.

This comes after human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore made a fresh accusation against Nwoko on his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

According to Sowore, the politician engaged in unethical conduct before marrying his now estranged wife.

Regina hints at marrying again

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels revealed that age might not deter her from love in another life.

The actress responded to a curious fan on Instagram about whether she would consider marrying an older man again.

Her response came amid the storm surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

