Regina Daniels caused a buzz on social media after a medical report allegedly accused her of taking multiple psychoactive and other hard substances

This came shortly after the actress accused her now-estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, of impregnating her at 17

The leaked medical report from Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja further listed the actress' attitude, which allegedly proves the test results

A leaked medical report has surfaced online alleging that popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, wife of billionaire and senator Ned Nwoko, tested positive for multiple psychoactive substances, including other unprintable drugs, opiates, and alcohol.

The document, purportedly issued by Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja and signed by its Managing Director, Dr Adekunle Adesina, details a detoxification program the actress allegedly underwent between September 9 and October 15, 2025.

Regina Daniels faces backlash after alleged hard drugs and alcohol report leak. Credit: @regina.daniels

According to the report, the hospital’s psychological emergency unit was called to the Nwoko residence on September 23, following concerns that Daniels had not slept for 48 hours and had become “visibly aggressive.”

Upon arrival, medical staff reportedly found the actress in a heated argument with her husband and mother.

The document further stated that Daniels exhibited signs of verbal aggression, agitation, anger, and incongruent affect, with her mood described as “elated and evasive.”

Regina was allegedly diagnosed with substance use disorder, leading to the commencement of home-based detoxification on September 24.

Family members were said to have been invited to support the treatment process, with the hospital warning that relatives who also use drugs should stay away from the actress to avoid disrupting her recovery.

The hospital’s report outlined several challenges that reportedly hindered her detox process, including:

"Frequent social outings and engagements. Access to drug-using friends and family members. Unrestricted access to the actress during treatment. Work-related activities. Superficial thrombophlebitis (inflammation of veins)."

Despite some signs of mental stability, the report concluded that Daniels made limited progress in substance withdrawal because she “still has access to psychoactive substances, which is frustrating the process.”

The hospital reportedly recommended stricter supervision, regular psychotherapy sessions, and the avoidance of high-risk environments to support her recovery.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' alleged medical report

queenkay1 said:

"If they want to leak result, Gina go ruin Ned ooo!"

juxpriscyplus said:

"Hospital released medical records? Anyhow?."

kendy_chioma said:

"If it was abroad, that doctor would lose his license , bribery and corruption.. Ned is working."

chichi_treasure said:

"Ok so if she was doing all of these allegedly, then why again would you still want to be married to her? What happened to patient confidentiality???"

itz.legendleke said:

"Ned should do the test too I won check something."

jibslade said:

"Who read the contents in the letter? Abi garri is too much?"

cheerfulluv said:

"This is giving, if you don't come back to me, I will ruin your life. God abeg ooo. And you guys want Regina to keep quiet. Drag me I drag u oo."

succi_collections said:

"Is the hospital not aware that this is illegal and they can be sue for this? Or is Ned not aware that he is indirectly shooting himself the process of trying to downplay her."

hairs_byog said:

"She should sue ,the privacy breach is a lot please."

sheddyoflagos said:

"Popular opinion, what about Chinedu and him one time bad wife now good wife ?"

kenny_desmond22 said:

"25 years old in the medical report...I thought Chinedu said she is 27😂."

vk_okp said:

"How do they post someone’s medical report online? She better sue those involved."

peppersoupgirl said:

"I thought the husband said she is 27?? This man doesn’t want to stay in one place…sorry nai be this hospital name!!!"

snowflakeswb said:

"But wait oh. Her age here is 25years. I thought the husband said she is 27. Date is October 2025 ooo."

tianobeautyspa said:

"The hospital is finished my dear. 😢."

prisca__chi said:

"But is it right to post someone medical report online without there consent?"

francess_ekezie said:

"This is illegal, she should better sue them."

Leaked report raises serious questions about Regina Daniels’ alleged substance use. Credit: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels claims Ned impregnated her at 17

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made some serious allegations against her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a recent statement on social media, the mother of two opened up about how she allegedly got pregnant for the senator at the age of 17.

Speaking further, she revealed how she was able to handle the situation at that age without her mother’s knowledge.

