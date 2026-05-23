Participating countries have started announcing their squads for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify despite Africa having an increased 10 representatives at this tournament

However, players who have ties to Nigeria will be at the tournament, having been called up in other countries

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but players of Nigerian descent will be present.

FIFA increased Africa’s slot to 10 for the expanded 48-nation tournament, but Nigeria fell short for the second consecutive time having also missed Qatar 2022.

Bukayo Saka named in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria fell short in the final of the African playoff, losing on 4-3 penalties to DR Congo, which eventually beat Jamaica to become Africa’s 10th representative.

The Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo stars, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

FIFA dismissed the case, but the NFF headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which would not respond until after the tournament.

The Super Eagles will partake in the 2026 Unity Cup, as well as play high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal during the June window.

Nigerian players at 2026 World Cup

Six countries among those who have announced their 2026 FIFA World Cup squads so far have players of Nigerian descent heading to North America.

England, Norway, France, Germany, Switzerland and South Africa all have at least one Nigerian player in their squad, with the Netherlands another one to look out for.

In Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, Arsenal’s trio of Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke all made the Three Lions contingent.

All three have been on the radar of the NFF before committing their futures to England, with Eze attending a Nigerian youth team camp.

Carney Chukwuemeka, who recently switched his international allegiance to Austria was selected in Ralf Rangnick’s squad alongside captain David Alaba.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who rejected Nigeria during the managerial reign of Gernot Rohr was expectedly named in France’s squad.

Felix Nmecha and Jamal Musiala are named in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad, while Manuel Akanji and Noah Okafor are in Switzerland’s squad.

Manuel Akanji named in Switzerland's World Cup squad. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

According to SAFA, Ime Okon is included in Hugo Broos’ 32-man preliminary squad for Bafana Bafana and it remains to be seen if he will make the final squad.

The defender was named in the preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but was left out of the final squad that travelled to Morocco.

RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa is named in Norway’s squad and is expected to star for the Scandinavian country alongside Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Germany drops Noah Atubolu

Legit.ng previously reported that Germany dropped Nigerian descent goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Veteran Manuel Neuer came out of retirement and was named in the squad by Julian Nagelsmann, displacing Atubolu, who was hopeful of a spot.

Source: Legit.ng