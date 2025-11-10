A video has captured the moment that Sammy, Regina Daniels' brother, regained his freedom after days in detention

In the clip, Doris Ogala, Mercy Johnson, Rita Daniels and other celebrities were seen in the recording

Fans were excited to see the video, they thanked Mercy Joshnosn and Nigerians about the development

Doris Ogala has shared the good news that Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy, has finally regained his freedom after spending several days in detention.

A few days ago, Sweezzy1, Regina Daniels' other brother, cried out after learning that Sammy had been denied bail and would remain in detention until November 28.

Doris Ogala also slammed the police for lying about Sammy being granted bail. She shared details of her visit to the prison and the court where Sammy’s case was heard by the magistrate.

In the video shared by the actress, Mercy Johnson, Rita Daniels, Ice Prince, and other people, including human rights activists, were seen leaving the facility where Sammy had been held. They were all smiling, and Doris announced that Sammy had finally regained his freedom.

Doris Ogala and Rita Daniels speak about Sammy

In the video, the excited mother of the embattled singer, along with others, was heard saying that they had consulted the gods, and the gods had answered their prayers.

They expressed gratitude, stating that the gods had finally granted their request. They also thanked everyone who supported them throughout the ongoing case and emphasized that the struggle continues.

Fans react to the video of Sammy's release

Reactions have poured in following the video shared by Doris Ogala about Sammy’s release.

Many fans expressed their excitement and joined Regina Daniels' family in thanking God for his release. However, they also cautioned the family to be careful about what they post on social media.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Sammy's release shared by Doris Ogala. Many appreciated Mercy Johnson for standing by her bestie till the end. Here comments below:

@sarah.akomaye shared:

"Thank you guys God bless all of you am so excited Jesus rules over the affairs of men God bless you all real good."

@queen_rashonna_246 reacted:

"Yes, you guys really tried thanks for helping regina and her family."

@hawanatubai commented:

"Chai mercy Johnson na God go pay you. I'm crying like a baby right now you are one in a million."

@offical_anastacia shared:

"Oh thanks to God almighty."

@beautiful_bangsi1983 wrote:

"I’m so happy for him ,now that man need to stay away from them because mariage is not by force."

@uduak.ukpong.353 shared:

"Am so happy."

Precious Chikwendu reacts to Regina Daniels' ordeal

Legit.ng had reported that Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, joined her colleague in reacting to Regina Daniels' ordeal.

She questioned what the actors and actresses Regina had opened her door to are doing about her situation and called out names.

Fans recalled how Precious also went through hell while she was trying to separate from her husband, and get the custody of her four children.

