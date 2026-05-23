A couple based in Germany are looking for a young man, named Jamal, who was deported to Africa, along with his family, many years ago

One of the couple posted Jamal's childhood pictures with her husband, who she claims was her hubby's best friend , before his deportation

, According to the TikTok user, Jamal attended the Catholic kindergarten in Abtsgmünd, Germany, with her husband around 2001/2002

An unidentified German couple have turned to social media in their quest to find Jamal, a young man who was deported to Africa many years back.

Sharing childhood pictures of Jamal with her husband, the wife, via her faceless TikTok handle, @kbr.75, revealed that he was her husband's best friend.

A German couple are searching for Jamal, who was deported to Africa years ago. Photo Credit: @kbr.75

Source: TikTok

More information about Jamal

According to @kbr.75's TikTok post on May 22, Jamal attended the Catholic kindergarten in Abtsgmünd, Germany, with her husband back in 2001/2002, but was deported to Africa with his family about two years later.

And ever since his deportation, there has been no contact established. @kbr.75 further stated that they believe Jamal would be around 28 to 29 years old, adding that he has siblings.

@kbr.75 further revealed that Jamal and his family were taken during the night and kept in separate camps in Africa, but they do not know which country he is in.

@kbr.75 added that her husband has not forgotten Jamal and would love to reunite with him again. @kbr.75 appealed to the public to help them locate Jamal. The TikTok user wrote:

"We are looking for Jamal 🥺.

"Jamal was my husband’s best friend. They went to the Catholic kindergarten in Abtsgmünd, Germany (around 2001/2002).

"Sadly, around 1–2 years later, Jamal and his family were deported to Africa, and since then there has been no contact.

"From what we know, Jamal would be around 28–29 years old today. We also know that he had siblings.

"According to information from family members, they were taken away during the night. The family was separated and brought to camps somewhere in Africa, but unfortunately we do not know which country or where exactly they were taken. My husband has never forgotten him and would love to find him again ❤️ If anyone knows Jamal, recognizes this story, has been there, or knows anything at all — please reach out or share this video."

@kbr.75's post gained huge traction, amassing over 627k views, 58.7k likes, and over a thousand comments.

A German couple desire to reunite with Jamal, who was deported to Africa many years ago. Photo Credit: @kbr.75

Source: TikTok

See the family's TikTok post below:

Reactions trail German couple's search for Jamal

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the German couple's search below:

Shouaib said:

"I once searched for my friend like this and it actually worked. I pray you find him."

Green-Black Olive said:

"Could he contact his former school? Information from there could help greatly. Hoping you find your friend."

Shane said:

"This is what social media was invented for. Please do your work."

Natasha Love said:

"Hope Jamal or his family reaches out to you, prayers 🥰🥰🥰🥰much love from Uganda."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was reportedly deported without reward after returning a lost wallet abroad.

Deportee who spent months in US detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a deported Nigerian man who spent 10 months in US detention had shared the disturbing living conditions he experienced there.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man identified as @ayomifull_ broke down the harsh conditions into four categories. He listed poor hygiene, substandard food, inadequate medical care, and a severe mental toll as his major struggles.

The young man explained that the living space was heavily overcrowded. He noted that the hygiene was poor because 80 people shared a single pod.

Source: Legit.ng