Regina Daniels has responded to her co-wife Laila Charani's allegations against her as she claps back

The Nollywood actress, who shared her take on same-gender relationships, also made a bold claim about Laila's son

She also sent a message to Senator Ned Nwoko regarding her two sons, stirring another round of reactions

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence following Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife Laila Charani's allegations against her.

Regina, in a response via her Instastory, addressed Laila's claim about her sleeping with young girls.

Recall that Ned's Moroccan wife, in a viral post via her Instagram page, aside from claiming that Regina introduced her to drugs, also alleged the reason she couldn't leave her daughters with the actress.

Regina Daniels' response to allegation

The Nollywood star slammed Ned's wife, describing her comment about her, hurtful.

Regina stated that "sleeping with the same gender isn't something that I consider shameful" as she asked Laila how certain she was about her allegation.

"First off! Openly saying you can't leave kids around me is the most useless and hurtful thing Ned ordered his retarded wife to say. I'm such a mother to so many children that it's quite tiring. Also, saying I sleep with every single girl? Truthfully, sleeping with the same gender isn't something that I consider shameful, but how is the other woman so certain? Lol. Is she so certain because I slept with her too?" she wrote.

Regina Daniels makes claims about Laila's son

The mother of two also dragged Laila's son into the drama as she made mention of atrocities he had been caught doing.

"I hope she also knows that if not for the disadvantages of polygamy, her son and mine can't be together because of all the atrocities we have caught him doing that I will never mention! But my son loves him, so what can I do!" she said.

"Ned better protect my kids! Their foundation is the ultimate, and do not use them to weaken me," she added, with a warning to her estranged husband.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko denied allegations that he married Regina Daniels at 17.

A screenshot of Regina Daniels' reaction to Laila Charani's allegations is below:

Regina Daniels makes bold claims about co-wife's son. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

amicable_amarachi47 reacted:

"Police really need to investigate pa Chinedu’s family ooo alot d really sup inside, be like nobody dey okay for there."

anazododoreen8 said:

"It is obvious that house is consumed with so many atrocities."

oluchianams89 reacted:

"Sodom and Gomorrah in Nigeria. Can someone tell this girl to off mic."

uguecakesnmore said:

"Papalolo if you are accusing her of all this things it means you spoilt her cos you told us she was a fargin when you married her."

vida_shopsng reacted:

"This EPA family be like cult things,it means those story I watch on netflix na true about polygamous marr.Na wa oh."

ogensimah wrote:

"Den of inquity the call a home.."

Annie Idibia reacts to Laila's post

Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Idibia reacted to Ned Nwoko's wife, Laila Charani's post against Regina Daniels.

2Baba's estranged wife liked the post on Laila's page, igniting reactons from many of Regina's supporters.

"Not you liking Laila post about Regina. you no try for Regina at all!" a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng