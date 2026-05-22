DJ Cuppy could not hide her excitement after her younger sister, Temi Otedola, announced she was expecting a baby

Temi and singer Mr Eazi recently unveiled stunning maternity photos from a white-themed shoot online

Cuppy’s short but emotional reaction quickly caught attention as fans celebrated the growing Otedola family

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has shared her excitement after her younger sister, Temi Otedola, announced she was expecting her first child with singer Mr Eazi.

Temi and Mr Eazi had earlier left social media buzzing after unveiling beautiful maternity photos from their white-themed pregnancy shoot.

Cuppy expresses excitement over becoming an aunt for the first time. Photos: DJ Cuppy/Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple shared the heartwarming announcement through a joint Instagram post, where Temi accompanied the photos with a touching Bible verse.

“Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart,” she wrote.

Shortly after the announcement went viral, DJ Cuppy also joined in celebrating the good news.

Taking to her official X page, formerly Twitter, Cuppy expressed excitement over becoming an aunt for the first time.

“My sister @TemiOtedola is pregnant. I’m going to be an Aunty,” she wrote excitedly.

Temi Otedola speaks on her struggle with husband

Earlier, Temi Otedola recently shared her struggles with most in her marriage with Mr Eazi. In a recent podcast episode, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it.

In her words: “I’m minding my business doing my email, and I just get this scroll of a message saying everything he’s upset about me, my body was already becoming hot at some point, I can’t even read because I’m so angry.”

Read the tweet here:

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@RIAOFIBADAN stated:

"Omoh awon olowo yi ehn, their world is just free. I know how many times my mama warn me not to post my NYSC pictures because of village people. We are sincerely not in the same world, you call it a careless news sharing, there is nothing hindering such in her own world. Na everything hard for poor man piki"

@Only1Etubo noted:

"Congrats, cousin miiiii. Please, tell Temi and Tosin I said hi. They are not answering my calls again. I don't know what happened."

@Dprince_O commented:

"When did we start announcing pregnancy, you people are no longer scared of village people? Let the testimony complete before sharing it, haters plenty gan o. As you don already share ham, let me forward my own congratulations "

Temi Otedola married Mr Eazi in April 2025. Photo: Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng