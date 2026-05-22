Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie has predicted the ruling APC's victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election

The revelation was shared through the global social media and networking platform Facebook, stating it is not necessarily God's will, but a prophecy

It is common for Nigerian pastors and clerics to release public prophecies regarding political events, elections, and national leadership

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie of the Centre for the Word, Prayers, Healing, Deliverance, and Total Salvation, Lagos, has prophesied that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2027 presidential election.

Osasogie made the revelation in a video shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, stating that the Lord revealed several things to him during a spiritual encounter.

Nigerians are set to return to the polls in 2027 to elect their leader amid APC's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing tenure. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Prophecy on Nigeria election 2027

He said:

“I am here to share with us what I saw by revelation, prophetically, concerning the Nigeria presidential election that is coming up next year 2027.

"God has shown me already, the party that will win that election. This is not to say that this person is the will of God or not; it is revelation about who will win. I have my own desire, I have my own choice, but this is by revelation; what I see."

Prophet Osasogie added via Facebook:

“The party that’ll win the 2027 presidential election is going to be the APC. That is what I saw. That is what I can see in the realm of the spirit right now. It might not be the will of God, but that is what I can see from Him who knows the future. He showed it to me that the APC will win the presidential election. Today is the 13th of May, 2026. You will remember this."

Opposition parties, including the ADC, NDC, and PDP factions, are stepping up efforts to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the APC ahead of the next general elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The video can be watched in full below via Facebook:

Legit.ng reports that opposition parties in Nigeria, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and factions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are intensifying efforts to unseat the APC ahead of the next general elections.

Key stakeholders across the opposition blocs have begun weighing potential presidential candidates, although they face the daunting challenge of defeating APC's President Bola Tinubu, a politician widely regarded for never losing an election he has contested.

Read more on the 2027 election:

2027 election: Ayodele warns Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, warned that President Tinubu could face a similar political outcome to that of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he is not careful.

Ayodele said “something big” was being plotted against the president, insisting that political strategy alone may not be enough to secure his return.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng