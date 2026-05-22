APC vs NDC/ADC/PDP: Cleric Unveils ‘Divine Choice’ for 2027 Presidency, “God Has Shown Me Already"
- Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie has predicted the ruling APC's victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election
- The revelation was shared through the global social media and networking platform Facebook, stating it is not necessarily God's will, but a prophecy
- It is common for Nigerian pastors and clerics to release public prophecies regarding political events, elections, and national leadership
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie of the Centre for the Word, Prayers, Healing, Deliverance, and Total Salvation, Lagos, has prophesied that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2027 presidential election.
Osasogie made the revelation in a video shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, stating that the Lord revealed several things to him during a spiritual encounter.
Prophecy on Nigeria election 2027
He said:
“I am here to share with us what I saw by revelation, prophetically, concerning the Nigeria presidential election that is coming up next year 2027.
"God has shown me already, the party that will win that election. This is not to say that this person is the will of God or not; it is revelation about who will win. I have my own desire, I have my own choice, but this is by revelation; what I see."
Prophet Osasogie added via Facebook:
“The party that’ll win the 2027 presidential election is going to be the APC. That is what I saw. That is what I can see in the realm of the spirit right now. It might not be the will of God, but that is what I can see from Him who knows the future. He showed it to me that the APC will win the presidential election. Today is the 13th of May, 2026. You will remember this."
The video can be watched in full below via Facebook:
Legit.ng reports that opposition parties in Nigeria, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and factions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are intensifying efforts to unseat the APC ahead of the next general elections.
Key stakeholders across the opposition blocs have begun weighing potential presidential candidates, although they face the daunting challenge of defeating APC's President Bola Tinubu, a politician widely regarded for never losing an election he has contested.
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
2027 election: Ayodele warns Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, warned that President Tinubu could face a similar political outcome to that of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he is not careful.
Ayodele said “something big” was being plotted against the president, insisting that political strategy alone may not be enough to secure his return.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.