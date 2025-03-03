Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ love life with Ned Nwoko has come under scrutiny amid rumours trailing their marriage

A throwback video from the celebrity couple’s traditional marriage ceremony resurfaced on social media

Several netizens dropped their hot takes as they analysed the old video in comparison to Regina’s current lifestyle

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ old traditional wedding video has resurfaced on the internet to the interest of fans.

Just recently, rumours made the rounds of the celebrity couple facing some issues in their union and social media users dug up the video of when it all started.

In the throwback video that resurfaced on Instagram and was spotted by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels was seen getting traditionally married to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's traditional wedding video. Photos: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

In the clip, the couple were surrounded by villagers as an MC presided over the ceremony. Regina was on her feet as Ned sat beside her mother, Rita Daniels. The young actress looked simple in a green jumpsuit and blonde bob wig.

Regina appeared to be shy as her husband, Ned and her mum, Rita, shared some laughs. The large crowd that gathered around them also cheered occasionally.

See the old video below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels and Ned’s wedding

The old video showing the moment Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko traditionally got married raised mixed reactions from netizens. Several of them acknowledged that the billionaire politician changed Regina’s life for the better as they scrutinised her appearance in the throwback clip:

Chioma_egboh1 said:

“The man really changed her life oo. And her mum’s life.”

Iam_sparkles said:

“She looked so confused, at some point if you watch closely it looks like she was holding back some tears. But truth be told money made her look better.”

Uz.ogbu wrote:

“She was so young and naive 😮.”

Chizobaanusiem said:

“Ned and Regina mama get mind sha.”

Slimchinny said:

“The mum is more excited than the bride! Wish them love and puff puff.”

Cakestarr222 wrote:

“I reject poverty in my life in Jesus name amen.”

Agba_mama wrote:

“Ned pimp this girl ooooh ,see skin,see hair,see flits of cars,see story lines that blew her,🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌baba Ned God bless you ,very very much,please I pray that may God punish any woman that can’t take the same meal she serves her follow women or human Amen 🙏 Amen 🙏 Amen 🙏 Amen and Amen.”

Adonsmart4980 said:

“See as Dey man make her fresh.”

Eberechiii wrote:

“Ned really took care of her oh.”

Tachii_lala said:

“Money can buy anything including love ,love is patient and takes time to build we need to be careful in making right choices not because of money but because you love someone ,🙌.”

Creativehandscakes said:

“Ned really help this girl life. She better go back. She never do nyash then sef😂.”

Regina Daniels removes Ned Nwoko's name from Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels made an Instagram comeback and removed Ned Nwoko's name from her page.

The young actress’ comeback post was also accompanied by PSquare’s song titled Game Over.

A look through her page also showed that she had unpinned her photos with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, which used to be at the top of her page.

