Former BBNaija winner Phyna addressed the viral video showing her working at a restaurant after online criticism intensified

The reality star said life changed after endorsement deals slowed down despite winning ₦100 million from the show

Phyna defended her decision to work honestly, saying she would rather hustle than pretend everything was still perfect

Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has finally spoken after a viral video of her working at a restaurant left many Nigerians talking online.

The reality TV star, who won the Level Up edition of BBNaija and went home with a grand prize reportedly worth ₦100 million, became a trending topic after streamer Davrel spotted her serving customers at a restaurant.

In the now-viral clip, Phyna appeared uncomfortable about being filmed and questioned why the camera was suddenly focused on her while she worked.

Phyna says her life changed after endorsement deals slowed down despite winning ₦100 million from the show. Photos: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

The video left many social media users wondering what could have happened to the reality star’s fame, endorsements, and fortune.

Reacting to the criticism in another video circulating online, Phyna made it clear that she had nothing to be ashamed of.

According to her, things are no longer as easy as they used to be since her BBNaija win, and she chose to work rather than rely on social media appearances or pretend to live a fake lifestyle.

The outspoken reality star questioned why Nigerians were attacking her for doing honest work.

“What is wrong if I am actually working as a sales girl at a restaurant? Why the bashing?” she asked.

Phyna further explained that influencing opportunities and endorsement deals have reduced over time, making it difficult for many former reality stars to maintain the luxury lifestyle fans expect from them.

“What would you have me do when brands no longer want people to influence for them?” she added.

Watch Phyna working as a waitress here:

Phyna reacts to the waitress video here:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@jagajesus_ stated:

"It’s now clear she’s broke, that’s why she demanded 1B from dengote group. During her sister situation, so sad"

Godbles82 shared:

"Person wey just finish BBL dey work as waitress. Phyna wey one man fit knack for weekend give 5 million."

@tflows_oob wrote:

"So because she’s Popular She shouldn’t do what she wants to make income.. Is she do Ashewo Na una go still talk All of una Dey Mad"

@instinctofawolf noted:

"The contradiction is already in the video…. “You can’t do 9 to 5 that pays 300k a month” But you settled for a restaurant job ? Very slow piece of sh!t…. Weyre wan pull stunt."

Phyna defends her decision to work honestly, saying she would rather hustle than pretend everything was still perfect. Photo: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng