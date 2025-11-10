Breaking: Ned Nwoko Speaks Out Amid Regina Daniels’ Claim of Marrying Her As a Minor
- Ned Nwoko has made further comments on the ongoing marital dispute between him and popular screen personality Regina Daniels
- The Delta North senator clarified that, contrary to claims by his estranged wife, he did not marry Daniels while the actress was 17
- The marital crisis, which began several weeks ago, intensified after Nwoko accused Regina’s family of introducing her to drugs and sabotaging her recovery process
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
FCT, Abuja - Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North, has addressed public controversy regarding the timeline of his marriage to Regina Daniels.
The allegation was contained in a statement issued by the Communication/Technical Action Team, Office of the Senator, and cited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, November 10.
Regina Daniels: Nwoko makes clarification
The 64-year-old federal lawmaker stressed that he got married to Daniels when the Nollywood actress was 19, and not 17.
He said:
“For clarity, Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 2000. If she has been married for six years, that means she got married at 19 years old, not 17."
Furthermore, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain noted that the public witnessed her family giving her out in marriage and that her mother personally brought her to him. He also defended his polygamous disposition.
He said:
“Our customs and traditions do not frown upon polygamy. What I did was to marry her honourably, give her a name, and treat her with dignity."
He added:
"My decision to marry her properly according to tradition is now being twisted into a tool for political blackmail. This is a witch-hunt that has been ongoing for years, an attempt to stop my developmental strides and tarnish me now that I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
Legit.ng reports that the marital crisis between Senator Nwoko and Daniels has been ongoing since October, when a viral video showed Daniels, 25, in tears, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence.
Nwoko responded by alleging his now-estranged wife was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
The conflict escalated dramatically on November 3 when Daniels accused Nwoko of orchestrating the arrest of her brothers.
The case has drawn concern from netizens in Nigeria.
Read more on Ned Nwoko vs Regina Daniels:
- "All of you insulted a senator": Lady drags Regina Daniels' family, says they disrespected Ned Nwoko
- “How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother boldly drops fresh allegation
- Man makes bold decision over Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko marital crisis: "I don tire"
- Old posts of Ned Nwoko's '5th wife' narrating what she allegedly suffered in their marriage trend online
Sowore levels allegations against Nwoko
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, accused Nwoko of abuse of power and crimes against a minor.
In a post on his verified Facebook page, Sowore said Nwoko "must be held accountable" for his alleged offences.
The activist stated that Regina's revelation that Senator Nwoko allegedly married her at 17 amounts to "statutory sexual assault".
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.