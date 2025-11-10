Ned Nwoko has made further comments on the ongoing marital dispute between him and popular screen personality Regina Daniels

The Delta North senator clarified that, contrary to claims by his estranged wife, he did not marry Daniels while the actress was 17

The marital crisis, which began several weeks ago, intensified after Nwoko accused Regina’s family of introducing her to drugs and sabotaging her recovery process

FCT, Abuja - Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North, has addressed public controversy regarding the timeline of his marriage to Regina Daniels.

The allegation was contained in a statement issued by the Communication/Technical Action Team, Office of the Senator, and cited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, November 10.

Regina Daniels: Nwoko makes clarification

The 64-year-old federal lawmaker stressed that he got married to Daniels when the Nollywood actress was 19, and not 17.

He said:

“For clarity, Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 2000. If she has been married for six years, that means she got married at 19 years old, not 17."

Furthermore, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain noted that the public witnessed her family giving her out in marriage and that her mother personally brought her to him. He also defended his polygamous disposition.

He said:

“Our customs and traditions do not frown upon polygamy. What I did was to marry her honourably, give her a name, and treat her with dignity."

He added:

"My decision to marry her properly according to tradition is now being twisted into a tool for political blackmail. This is a witch-hunt that has been ongoing for years, an attempt to stop my developmental strides and tarnish me now that I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Legit.ng reports that the marital crisis between Senator Nwoko and Daniels has been ongoing since October, when a viral video showed Daniels, 25, in tears, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence.

Nwoko responded by alleging his now-estranged wife was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

The conflict escalated dramatically on November 3 when Daniels accused Nwoko of orchestrating the arrest of her brothers.

The case has drawn concern from netizens in Nigeria.

