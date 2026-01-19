Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Meet Madison Alworth's husband and their relationship timeline
Celebrity biographies

Meet Madison Alworth's husband and their relationship timeline

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Who is Madison Alworth's husband? The New York-based correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) is married to Brent. The couple got engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida. While Brent maintains a relatively private public profile compared to his wife, he is frequently seen in her social media updates.

Madison Alworth with her husband, Brent, in New York City, New York, United States.
Madison Alworth with her husband, Brent, in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • As of 2026, Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth is married to her husband, Brent.
  • Madison Alworth and Brent married on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida.
  • The couple got engaged in December 2024 during a romantic trip on the Hudson River.
  • Madison Alworth’s fiancé, now husband, maintains a low profile unlike his celebrity wife.

Profile summary

Full name

Madison Alworth

Gender

Female

Date of birth

21 November 1992

Age

33 years old (as of January 2026)

Zodiac sign

Scorpio

Place of birth

Long Valley, New Jersey, United States

Current residence

New York City, New York, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Mixed

Sexuality

Straight

Height in inches

5'6''

Height in centimetres

167

Weight in pounds

127

Weight in kilograms

58

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Norman Alworth

Mother

Sweeta Alworth

Siblings

Ian Alworth

Relationship status

Married

Husband

Brent

Education

Yale University

Profession

Television journalist, correspondent

Current role

National Correspondent, Fox Business Network

Instagram

@madisonalworth

X (Twitter)

@MadisonAlworth

Read also

Charlie Sheen's wives and girlfriends — a journey through his relationship history

Who is Madison Alworth's husband? A look at their relationship timeline

Alworth is currently married to Brent. Unlike Madison, who is a public figure, Brent has maintained a discreet lifestyle and stays largely out of the spotlight. However, Madison occasionally shares glimpses of their relationship on social media, but she has not revealed too many details about him, including his background and career. Below is a look at their relationship.

Madison Alworth in London, United Kingdom.
Madison Alworth in London, United Kingdom. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

December 2024: Madison and Alworth get engaged

Madison and Brent got engaged in late December 2024. Madison announced the milestone on 30 December 2024, during a live appearance on The Big Money Show on Fox Business, sharing that Brent had proposed while they were walking together along the Hudson River in New York City.

Before the engagement, Madison and Brent had been in a relationship for some time, but she kept most personal information about him private. On 3 March 2025, via Instagram, the FOX correspondent shared photos from an engagement celebration with family and close friends. She captioned:

Read also

Who is Lauren Cohan's husband or boyfriend? Her dating history explained

Had the best weekend celebrating our engagement with our family. Feeling so incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so much love!

January 2026: The couple officially ties the knot

Madison Alworth and Bent in Tampa, Florida, United States.
Madison Alworth and Bent in Tampa, Florida, United States. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author
Source: UGC

On 2 January 2026, Madison and Brent tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The television journalist announced the news on 9 January 2026, on Instagram, writing:

One week ago, I married the love of my life. Brent, the wedding was perfect because I got to marry you.

The wedding was a two-day celebration that incorporated Alworth's Indian heritage on her mother's side, featuring a Sangeet (dance party) and Mehndi (henna).

Madison Alworth and Brent in Ontario, Canada.
Madison Alworth and Brent in Ontario, Canada. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

FAQs

  1. Who is Madison Alworth? She is a national correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) in New York City.
  2. Where is Madison Alworth from? She is originally from Long Valley, New Jersey.
  3. How old is Madison Alworth? The American FOX journalist is 32 years old as of 2026. She was born on 21 November 1992.
  4. Is Madison Alworth of Fox News married? Madison Alworth married Brent on 2 January 2026, in Tampa, Florida.
  5. When did Madison Alworth get engaged? The TV journalist got engaged in late December 2024.
  6. Where does Madison Alworth live now? Madison currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Read also

Who is Keith Urban dating now? A look at his past and present romances

Madison Alworth's husband is Brent, whom she wed on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida. Before their marriage, the couple were in a long-term relationship and got engaged in late December 2024. Unlike Madison, who is a public figure, Brent has maintained a discreet lifestyle, staying largely out of the spotlight, with Madison choosing to keep details about his background, career, and personal life private.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Will Compton's wife and their relationship timeline. The former American football linebacker is married to Charo Compton, a former cheerleader for the Washington Football Team, and currently the owner of the Barre3 fitness studio in Nashville and a lead instructor.

The couple tied the knot on 26 June 2021 in an outdoor ceremony in Montana at the Rainbow Ranch Lodge. They share two daughters, Cerulean Belle and Scottie Compton. The family of four currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Learn more about Charo Compton and family in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Kwara governor Public holiday Anime femboy characters Marissa dubois According to jim