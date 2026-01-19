Meet Madison Alworth's husband and their relationship timeline
Who is Madison Alworth's husband? The New York-based correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) is married to Brent. The couple got engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida. While Brent maintains a relatively private public profile compared to his wife, he is frequently seen in her social media updates.
Key takeaways
- As of 2026, Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth is married to her husband, Brent.
- Madison Alworth and Brent married on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida.
- The couple got engaged in December 2024 during a romantic trip on the Hudson River.
- Madison Alworth’s fiancé, now husband, maintains a low profile unlike his celebrity wife.
Profile summary
Full name
Madison Alworth
Gender
Female
Date of birth
21 November 1992
Age
33 years old (as of January 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Long Valley, New Jersey, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5'6''
Height in centimetres
167
Weight in pounds
127
Weight in kilograms
58
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Norman Alworth
Mother
Sweeta Alworth
Siblings
Ian Alworth
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Brent
Education
Yale University
Profession
Television journalist, correspondent
Current role
National Correspondent, Fox Business Network
X (Twitter)
Who is Madison Alworth's husband? A look at their relationship timeline
Alworth is currently married to Brent. Unlike Madison, who is a public figure, Brent has maintained a discreet lifestyle and stays largely out of the spotlight. However, Madison occasionally shares glimpses of their relationship on social media, but she has not revealed too many details about him, including his background and career. Below is a look at their relationship.
December 2024: Madison and Alworth get engaged
Madison and Brent got engaged in late December 2024. Madison announced the milestone on 30 December 2024, during a live appearance on The Big Money Show on Fox Business, sharing that Brent had proposed while they were walking together along the Hudson River in New York City.
Before the engagement, Madison and Brent had been in a relationship for some time, but she kept most personal information about him private. On 3 March 2025, via Instagram, the FOX correspondent shared photos from an engagement celebration with family and close friends. She captioned:
Had the best weekend celebrating our engagement with our family. Feeling so incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so much love!
January 2026: The couple officially ties the knot
On 2 January 2026, Madison and Brent tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The television journalist announced the news on 9 January 2026, on Instagram, writing:
One week ago, I married the love of my life. Brent, the wedding was perfect because I got to marry you.
The wedding was a two-day celebration that incorporated Alworth's Indian heritage on her mother's side, featuring a Sangeet (dance party) and Mehndi (henna).
FAQs
- Who is Madison Alworth? She is a national correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) in New York City.
- Where is Madison Alworth from? She is originally from Long Valley, New Jersey.
- How old is Madison Alworth? The American FOX journalist is 32 years old as of 2026. She was born on 21 November 1992.
- Is Madison Alworth of Fox News married? Madison Alworth married Brent on 2 January 2026, in Tampa, Florida.
- When did Madison Alworth get engaged? The TV journalist got engaged in late December 2024.
- Where does Madison Alworth live now? Madison currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.
Madison Alworth's husband is Brent, whom she wed on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida. Before their marriage, the couple were in a long-term relationship and got engaged in late December 2024. Unlike Madison, who is a public figure, Brent has maintained a discreet lifestyle, staying largely out of the spotlight, with Madison choosing to keep details about his background, career, and personal life private.
