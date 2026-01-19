Meet Madison Alworth's husband and their relationship timeline

Who is Madison Alworth's husband? The New York-based correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) is married to Brent. The couple got engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida. While Brent maintains a relatively private public profile compared to his wife, he is frequently seen in her social media updates.

Madison Alworth with her husband, Brent, in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

As of 2026, Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth is married to her husband, Brent.

Madison Alworth and Brent married on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida .

. The couple got engaged in December 2024 during a romantic trip on the Hudson River.

during a romantic trip on the Hudson River. Madison Alworth’s fiancé, now husband, maintains a low profile unlike his celebrity wife.

Profile summary

Full name Madison Alworth Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 1992 Age 33 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Long Valley, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Norman Alworth Mother Sweeta Alworth Siblings Ian Alworth Relationship status Married Husband Brent Education Yale University Profession Television journalist, correspondent Current role National Correspondent, Fox Business Network Instagram @madisonalworth X (Twitter) @MadisonAlworth

Who is Madison Alworth's husband? A look at their relationship timeline

Alworth is currently married to Brent. Unlike Madison, who is a public figure, Brent has maintained a discreet lifestyle and stays largely out of the spotlight. However, Madison occasionally shares glimpses of their relationship on social media, but she has not revealed too many details about him, including his background and career. Below is a look at their relationship.

Madison Alworth in London, United Kingdom. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

December 2024: Madison and Alworth get engaged

Madison and Brent got engaged in late December 2024. Madison announced the milestone on 30 December 2024, during a live appearance on The Big Money Show on Fox Business, sharing that Brent had proposed while they were walking together along the Hudson River in New York City.

Before the engagement, Madison and Brent had been in a relationship for some time, but she kept most personal information about him private. On 3 March 2025, via Instagram, the FOX correspondent shared photos from an engagement celebration with family and close friends. She captioned:

Had the best weekend celebrating our engagement with our family. Feeling so incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so much love!

January 2026: The couple officially ties the knot

Madison Alworth and Bent in Tampa, Florida, United States. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author

On 2 January 2026, Madison and Brent tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The television journalist announced the news on 9 January 2026, on Instagram, writing:

One week ago, I married the love of my life. Brent, the wedding was perfect because I got to marry you.

The wedding was a two-day celebration that incorporated Alworth's Indian heritage on her mother's side, featuring a Sangeet (dance party) and Mehndi (henna).

Madison Alworth and Brent in Ontario, Canada. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

Who is Madison Alworth? She is a national correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) in New York City. Where is Madison Alworth from? She is originally from Long Valley, New Jersey. How old is Madison Alworth? The American FOX journalist is 32 years old as of 2026. She was born on 21 November 1992. Is Madison Alworth of Fox News married? Madison Alworth married Brent on 2 January 2026, in Tampa, Florida. When did Madison Alworth get engaged? The TV journalist got engaged in late December 2024. Where does Madison Alworth live now? Madison currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Madison Alworth's husband is Brent, whom she wed on 2 January 2026 in Tampa, Florida. Before their marriage, the couple were in a long-term relationship and got engaged in late December 2024. Unlike Madison, who is a public figure, Brent has maintained a discreet lifestyle, staying largely out of the spotlight, with Madison choosing to keep details about his background, career, and personal life private.

