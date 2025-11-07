The Nigerian police revealed why Regina Daniels’ brother was arrested and taken to Abuja

Authorities stated that multiple invitations were ignored before the arrest was made

Sammy West has now been remanded after being arraigned in court amid outrage from his family

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has officially confirmed the arrest and arraignment of Samuel Ojeogwu, popularly known as Sammy West, the elder brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

This comes after days of online allegations, emotional appeals, and intense family discussions surrounding his detention.

In a statement released on Friday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that Sammy’s arrest followed a petition filed against him and three other individuals.

FCT police say Sammy West was arrested after ignoring their invitation. Photos: Sammy West.

Source: Instagram

The petition, according to her, bordered on allegations of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

Adeh stated that the police invited Sammy multiple times for questioning, but he reportedly did not show up.

The statement read:

“Upon receipt of the petition, several invitations were extended to Mr. Samuel Ojeogwu… which were not honoured."

Because of this, the police obtained a valid arrest warrant from a court and picked him up in Lagos before transporting him to Abuja for further investigation.

After the investigation phase, Sammy was arraigned in court on November 6, 2025.

The court ordered that he be remanded until he meets his bail conditions, which have not yet been fulfilled.

Regina Daniels' family drama continues

This development comes amid ongoing tension between Regina Daniels’ family and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, whom Regina accused of orchestrating her brother’s arrest.

Regina Daniels and her siblings have been vocal online about what they describe as intimidation and emotional pressure.

Her elder brother, Sweezy, recently declared his intention to fly back to Nigeria, insisting that he is ready to be arrested as well.

Their mother, Rita Daniels, had also alleged that there were moves underway to arrest her.

Regina Daniels hints at returning to Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has hinted at returning to her estranged husband amid the incarceration of her brother, Sammy West.

The mother of two took to Instagram to reveal that she may be considering returning to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, if that is the only way to have her brother released. In the lengthy post, Regina lamented the alleged treatment her brother has received, saying she could no longer bear the weight of the struggle.

According to her, Sammy’s only offence was standing up for her at a time she needed protection. She expressed disappointment in the Nigerian system, especially law enforcement, saying she once respected the police but no longer feels the same.

Sammy West was arraigned in court on Thursday, November 6. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lady shares encounter with Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared her unexpected encounter with Senator Ned Nwoko, and her reaction has left many people talking online

The lady, identified as @euget.x on TikTok, said she was taken aback when she saw the Delta lawmaker at the National Assembly, looking composed and focused, despite the ongoing public discussion regarding his marriage and personal life.

In the short clip she posted, the lady captured the senator walking alongside other lawmakers inside the Assembly premises.

Source: Legit.ng