Suspected abductors demand direct negotiation with the Oyo state governor amid ongoing rescue efforts

Abducted children and teachers remain in captivity, prompting widespread anxiety and school closures in affected communities

Government blames misinformation for rising panic, urging public to rely on official updates for accurate information

Suspected terrorists behind the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have reportedly opened communication channels with the state government, as security agencies intensify rescue operations.

The victims were taken from schools in Esinele, Yamota and Alawusa communities last week, sparking widespread concern across the state.

Oyo Schools Attack: Terrorists Give One Condition as Security Forces Continue Search

Source: Facebook

Abductors insist on speaking only with governor

Security sources said the armed group has refused to negotiate with families of the victims, insisting that discussions must be held directly with the state governor.

According to one source familiar with the situation, the abductors set a strict condition for engagement.

“They said they only want to talk to the governor and nobody else. That was the condition they gave for negotiation. So, nobody knows the details and what they are demanding,” the source said.

Another source described the development as a cautiously positive step in the rescue effort.

“It is not that security agencies don’t know what to do. But the risks are too high. The relief is that at least now, they are talking,” the source added.

Govt keeps negotiation details confidential

There are indications that the state government may be handling the communication directly or through designated representatives, although officials have not confirmed this.

The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Abayomi Fagbenro, declined to provide details when contacted.

“I can’t give any information at the moment,” he said.

Authorities have also withheld the demands of the abductors, citing concerns that public disclosure could endanger the lives of the victims still in captivity.

Abducted pupils remain in captivity as search continues

The abducted pupils, including toddlers as young as two and three years old, alongside teachers, have now spent more than a week in captivity.

Community sources say the victims are believed to have been moved through forested areas across state boundaries to evade security pressure.

Residents have expressed growing anxiety over their safety, especially as difficult terrain and weather conditions complicate rescue efforts.

Schools shut as fear spreads across communities

The incident has triggered widespread disruption in academic activities across Ogbomoso and neighbouring communities, with many schools recording extremely low attendance.

Teachers and parents say fear of further attacks has led to a mass withdrawal of pupils from classrooms.

A teacher at Ikose Primary School said the situation had severely affected school operations.

“All the schools, both private and public, in Ogbomoso have been empty since Monday,” she said.

She also described panic incidents that followed rumours of possible threats, including a fatal accident involving a pupil during a school evacuation scare.

Teachers and parents demand stronger security presence

Education workers across affected areas say anxiety remains high among staff and pupils, with some parents opting to keep their children at home indefinitely.

Another teacher, identified as Oyeyemi, said attendance had dropped sharply across several schools.

“Some parents have been calling to say they would rather keep their children at home until they are sure the situation is under control,” she said.

Teachers have urged security agencies to strengthen surveillance around schools, particularly those located near forest corridors and isolated communities.

Government blames misinformation for rising panic

The Oyo state Government has attributed part of the public anxiety to the spread of unverified information on social media.

Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, said misleading online content was worsening fears among residents.

“Bloggers are posting videos to aggravate the situation, even when the videos are false,” he said.

He added that official updates had been issued to reassure the public and discourage panic-driven responses.

School teacher expresses disappointment

A teacher, Veronica Ukanwa, while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 23 described the situation as “deeply distressing,” saying the uncertainty surrounding the abducted pupils and colleagues has left many educators emotionally shaken.

“We are not ourselves at the moment. Every day we wait for updates, but the silence is very painful,” the teacher said.

She added that fear had disrupted normal academic activities across several schools in the area.

Oyo schools attack: Adesiyan laid to rest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that grief filled Ayegun Baptist Church in Ogbomoso on Friday, May 22, as family members, colleagues, and residents gathered to bid farewell to Joel Adesiyan, the teacher killed during last week’s attack on schools in Oyo state.

The late Adesiyan, who served as an assistant headmaster at Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, was laid to rest amid tears and emotional tributes from mourners who described him as a dedicated educator and community figure.

Source: Legit.ng