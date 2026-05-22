Boluwatife Fayose emerges APC candidate for Irepodun-Ifelodun 2 ahead of 2027 elections

Speaker Adeoye Aribasoye and several other officials secure candidacy through affirmation

APC primary elections focused on unopposed aspirants and competitive constituencies across Ekiti State

Boluwatife Fayose, son of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Irepodun-Ifelodun 2 State Constituency ahead of the 2027 Ekiti State House of Assembly election.

Also declared winners were the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, Deputy Speaker Bolaji Olagbaju, and Chairman of Ekiti South-West Local Government, Richard Apolola.

Fayose’s Son, 2 Others Declared Winner in APC Assembly Tickets

Source: Twitter

The results were announced on Thursday evening in Ado Ekiti by the Chairman of the APC House of Assembly Primary Election Committee for Ekiti State, Lateef Ibirogba.

Committee explains election process

Ibirogba said the primary election process involved affirmation in constituencies where aspirants were unopposed, while voting was conducted in areas with multiple contenders.

According to him, 17 of the 26 constituencies produced candidates through affirmation.

“The primary elections were in two stages – 17 out of the 26 constituencies had affirmation because the aspirants were unopposed. Even where aspirants are unopposed, there must still be affirmation, so, we had affirmation in those 17 constituencies,” he said.

He added:

“In the remaining nine constituencies, we had election and winners emerged through the ballot.”

Speaker, deputy speaker secure tickets

Among those returned through affirmation was Aribasoye, who secured the APC ticket for Ikole 2 Constituency.

Deputy Speaker Bolaji Olagbaju also emerged as candidate for Ado 2, while several other aspirants were confirmed in their respective constituencies without opposition.

Others who secured tickets through affirmation include Ayorinde Ogunsakin for Ikole 1, Bose Olowookere for Efon, Oludare Ogunlana for Ekiti South West 2, and Kemi Olaleye for Oye 2.

Fayose’s son wins contested primary

In the constituencies where elections were conducted, Boluwatife Fayose emerged victorious in Irepodun-Ifelodun 2.

Other winners from the ballot process included Richard Apolola for Ekiti South West 1, Ahmed Olutope for Ekiti East 2, Monsurat Oladipupo for Ekiti West 1, and Ayodeji Adarabierin for Ado 1.

Additional winners announced by the committee were Emmanuel Omolaja for Ilejemeje, Eyitayo Fabunmi for Oye 1, Kole Ayeni for Ijero, and Matthew Kekereawo for Moba 2.

The APC primary elections were conducted across wards in the state on Wednesday as the party intensifies preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections in Ekiti State.

APC announces gov candidates in 3 states

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed its governorship candidates in Kano, Akwa Ibom and other key states ahead of the 2027 general elections, with party stakeholders rallying behind incumbent governors and consensus aspirants during primary exercises held on Thursday, May 21.

In Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emerged as the party’s consensus governorship candidate following an affirmation exercise held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

Source: Legit.ng