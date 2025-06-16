It is not enough to simply be married, spouses or live-in partners should also support their better halves in their chosen career paths

A few Nigerian celebrities deserve praise for this, as they have publicly shown unwavering support for their partners, any day, anytime

In this article, Legit.ng highlights Nigerian celebrities who have openly supported their spouses and partners in their careers

1. Chioma attends Davido’s concerts and vibes to his songs

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has proven to be his number one fan.

From attending his international concerts to dancing to his songs at clubs and on social media, Chioma shows up for her husband time and again.

Even after giving birth to twins, she was seen at the O2 Arena and Madison Square Garden in 2024, vibing and cheering him on despite controversies surrounding Davido at the time.

Chioma also attended the 5ive launch after party and has been spotted in clubs singing along to songs like With You, where Davido featured Omah Lay.

2. Kizz Daniel’s Wife, Mjay, freestyles his music

Mjay Anidugbe, wife of singer Kizz Daniel, is often the first to jump on social media challenges involving his songs. From singing word-for-word to dancing with joy, Mjay always brings her husband’s new releases to life online.

She recently joined the AI-Jannah challenge and shared an emotional story about losing her mother and one of her triplets. Despite past rumours of infidelity, she continues to stand firmly by the Twe Twe crooner.

Mjay has also surprised her husband on stage while he was having a concert. The two of them shared a kiss and the music star introduced her to his fans at the concert.

3. Priscilla stars in Juma Jux’s music video

Priscilla Mkambala, now married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, doesn't shy away from promoting her husband’s music.

She starred in his music video Ololufe and has featured in God Design with Phyno, which included clips from their traditional wedding.

The couple often shares videos dancing and vibing to his songs on social media.

Even when she faced backlash because of her constant support and show of love to her husband, she has been unperturbed about it and continued to flaunt her love online.

4. Jada P hypes Wizkid’s music on social media

Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P, wears many hats as Wizkid’s partner and manager. Beyond coordinating his music tours and branding, she frequently tweets praises about his albums.

From describing Made in Lagos as a “timeless piece” to sharing how Morayo makes her feel, Jada’s tweets often highlight Wizkid’s artistic depth and her admiration for him as both a musician and a father.

During her birthday last year, she left no sweet words in describing who the music star is a singer and father to her children.

5. Simi and Adekunle Gold collaborate creatively

Singer Simi is not just Adekunle Gold’s wife but also his musical collaborator and biggest fan. Their love story shines through their joint projects like By You and Look What You Made Me Do.

In 2024, during his 10th music anniversary celebration, Simi sent a heartfelt voice message that moved Adekunle to tears on stage.

The couple constantly promotes each other’s projects online, showing a strong bond of love and creativity.

Adekunle Gold also once surprised his wife with a cake and touching message while she was a judge on Nigerian Idol.

6. Adesua Etomi backs Banky W’s political aspirations

Despite her disinterest in politics, actress Adesua Etomi actively campaigned for her husband Banky W during his 2023 run for the House of Representatives in Lagos’ Eti-Osa constituency.

Her willingness to support him publicly, despite her personal reservations, showcases the depth of her commitment.

