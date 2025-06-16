A trending video has captured Chioma and Davido having a fun night out at a club after celebrating Father’s Day

In the clip, Davido’s song With You featuring Omah Lay was playing in the background as Chioma danced enthusiastically for her husband

Fans quickly noticed her facial expressions and the way she twerked to the music, clearly enjoying the moment and showing love for her man

Chioma and Davido gave fans a glimpse of how they spent this year’s Father’s Day as a sweet video of the couple surfaced online.

In the clip, Davido, who recently reconciled with his first daughter, was seen sitting and vibing to his hit track 'With You' featuring Omah Lay.

Chioma excites fans with her dancing skill at a club. Photo credir@davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma stood in front of him, dancing enthusiastically and twerking playfully for her husband while the song played in the background.

Davido’s reaction to Chioma’s moves

Reacting to her flirty dance moves, Davido gave Chioma a gentle tap on the backside while continuing to sing along.

Chef Chioma's facial expressions showed she was fully enjoying the moment, lost in the rhythm and connection with her partner.

At one point, someone standing nearby attempted to get Chioma’s attention using their signature hand gesture.

Davido reacts to wife's dancing skill at club. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time she has been caught on camera dancing to With You.

A few months ago, she was seen at another club showing off legwork and good vibes while supporting Davido during his performance.

Fans comment about Chioma's attitude to singer's song

Fans of the music star believe that With You is Chioma’s special song from Davido’s 5ive album. Many are convinced the track was dedicated to her, which explains why she always enjoys vibing to it whenever it plays.

While some focused on the sentimental value of the song, others were more captivated by Chioma’s facial expressions and natural beauty, which stole the spotlight during the club scene.

See the Instagram video here:

Netizens reacts to Chioma's video

Fans of the music star shared their observation about Chioma and her love for her husband's music. Here are comments about it below:

@virt_uously shared:

"Chivido is the moonlight ye all. She doesn't appear always."

@chimmysconfectionaries wrote:

"People with this type of Chioma's face stay forever young and beautiful, reminds me of Megan good, caramel beauty."

@yvonne______o said:

"She know sey that line na for her. Her look gives all the vibes."

@nneamaka2016 commented:

"Chioma loves this song eh/ Her facial expressions kills me."

@chidera_chukwuemeka_1 reacted:

"Davido And him wife emm. I think this song, it is special for Chioma."

Isreal BMW shares pictures with Chioma

Legit.ng had reported that Israel DMW had shown how he had fun during a boat cruise organised by his boss, Davido, and members of the record label.

In several of the pictures he shared, he was seen standing alongside Chioma, Davido's wife, showing her the utmost respect.

In the caption of his post, he praised his boss for the brilliant idea and commended him for his initiative.

