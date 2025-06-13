Juma Jux has been spotted video calling his wife after arriving in London for his show, while leaving Priscilla in Tanzania

In the clip, he was with one of the organisers of the show, who also spoke with Priscilla.

The video sparked reactions from fans of the singer, who gushed over their love and wished them well

Fans have gushed over Priscilla Mkambala’s husband, Juma Jux, for his gesture to his beloved wife after he arrived in London.

The singer had travelled to London for a show, and his wife had made a video a few days ago lamenting that he was leaving her behind in Tanzania.

Juma Jux calls wife sweet names as he calls her. Photo cedit@juam_jux

Source: Instagram

The newly married couple shared some loved-up moments in their video, which taunted fans, especially after a Tanzanian media personality taunted them to stop sharing such moments online.

In a clip making the rounds, Juma Jux was seen video calling his wife after arriving at his destination. One of the organisers of the show he was attending, Aunty Bola, was with him during the call.

Fans react after seeing Priscilla

Aunty Bola, one of the organisers, lost composure after seeing Priscilla on the call. She screamed and asked the new bride, who gave her husband shoes for their wedding, why she didn’t follow him to London.

Fans gush over Juma Jux's wife in London. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She insisted that Priscilla must be in the UK, but the bride declined, stating that she would join the show online instead.

Lady looks lustfully at Juma Jux

Another lady accompanying Aunty Bola was seen smiling at Priscilla while the video call was ongoing.

However, she later turned to Juma Jux and looked at him lustfully while he was speaking with his wife.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Juma Jux's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Juma Jux speaking with his wife over the phone. Here are comments below:

@highlyliftedblessed said:

"Nigerians we are too good our fav and global Inlaw Jux."

@sellingzobo81 stated:

"Jux don finally get the global fame..all thanks to priscy.. e go hard for this guy to cheat sha."

@costly_jane reacted:

"We Nigerians love ourselves .Naija my country people we no dey Carry last. JP 2025 will go down in history."

@oluwablanco_ commented:

"Thank you for all your compliments… I look like kie kie is the new one wey dey bust my head. I no Dey see am o."

@clickngobest commented:

The love is real. She's giving kiekie vibes."

@oluwasanmiofficial stated:

"I love the energy. Is her energy for me. However, watch till end, see the lady in black. Looking at someone’s husband like that. Shame."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to bouncer at her daughter's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo was not happy to be harassed by bouncers at her daughter's wedding.

In the clip, two men approached her, attempting to stop her from going on stage to dance at her daughter's wedding in Tanzania.

They asked her to move aside, but another man intervened, causing them to step back, Iyabo Ojo reacted to their gesture in response.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng