Liverpool have dismissed Arne Slot just two years after appointing the Dutchman as head coach

The former Feyenoord boss delivered Liverpool's 20th league title but paid the price for a disappointing title defence

Former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has emerged as the frontrunner to take charge at Anfield

Liverpool have announced the departure of Arne Slot as head coach, bringing an abrupt end to the Dutchman's two-year spell at Anfield despite his role in delivering one of the club's most memorable achievements in recent history.

The Reds confirmed in an official statement that Slot had left his position with immediate effect and that the process of identifying and appointing a successor was already underway.

Arne Slot celebrates with the Premier League trophy. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The decision comes less than 12 months after Slot guided Liverpool to their 20th English league title in his debut campaign, a triumph that saw him earn widespread praise across English football and claim the League Managers Association Manager of the Year award.

However, football's ruthless nature has once again come to the fore, with Liverpool's hierarchy deciding that a change of direction was required following a disappointing 2025/26 season.

Liverpool confirm shock departure

Slot arrived at Liverpool in June 2024 following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and faced the daunting task of succeeding one of the most successful managers in the club's history.

Many questioned whether the Dutchman could handle the pressure of replacing Klopp, but he quickly silenced critics by steering Liverpool to Premier League glory during his first season in charge.

In addition to lifting the title, he guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup final and helped them reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

His second campaign, however, proved far more challenging.

Liverpool failed to mount a serious defence of their league crown and eventually finished fifth in the Premier League standings, although they still secured qualification for next season's Champions League.

The Merseyside club also reached the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition but fell short of expectations domestically.

Despite those achievements, Liverpool's ownership group concluded that the team required a different approach moving forward.

Liverpool owners explain decision

In a lengthy statement, the club's owners acknowledged Slot's contribution and admitted that the decision was one of the most difficult they had faced.

They praised his leadership, professionalism and the historic achievement of delivering Liverpool's 20th league title in his first season.

The ownership group also highlighted the manner in which Slot guided the club through difficult periods, particularly following the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota.

Liverpool stressed that the decision should not be viewed as a reflection of Slot's coaching ability.

Instead, they argued that a fresh direction was necessary to maintain the club's long-term trajectory.

The club also insisted that the Dutchman would always be remembered as the coach who brought the league title back to Anfield and that he and his family would always be welcome at Liverpool.

Iraola emerges as leading candidate

Attention has already turned to who will occupy the dugout next season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is currently the overwhelming favourite to become Liverpool's next manager.

The Spaniard enhanced his reputation significantly after transforming Bournemouth into one of the Premier League's most exciting teams.

Under Iraola, Bournemouth secured European football for the first time in the club's history and became widely admired for their fearless, high-intensity style of play.

His tactical philosophy has drawn comparisons with Klopp's famous "heavy metal football", a style many Liverpool supporters have longed to see return.

The prospect of Iraola taking charge has already generated excitement among sections of the fanbase, particularly those eager to see Liverpool adopt a more aggressive attacking approach.

Why Iraola appeals to Liverpool

One of the key attractions of Iraola is his ability to maximise the potential of young players while maintaining an entertaining brand of football.

The Spaniard built Bournemouth into one of the most energetic teams in England despite operating with a significantly smaller budget than many rivals.

His pressing system and quick transitions are viewed as a natural fit for Liverpool's current squad.

According to The Mirror, Several of the club's star players, including Mohamed Salah, have publicly spoken about the importance of playing attractive attacking football, making Iraola's arrival an intriguing possibility.

Mohamed Salah embraces Arne Slot after being substituted off against Brentford at Anfield. Photo by Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

At 44, the former Athletic Bilbao defender is also regarded as one of Europe's brightest young coaches and is believed to be eager to test himself at an elite club.

Major summer rebuild ahead

Sky Sports added that Liverpool's managerial change comes at a crucial stage of their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

The club is already active in the transfer market and has moved quickly to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

The arrival of a new manager could accelerate plans for a significant rebuild as Liverpool seek to reclaim the Premier League title and challenge for European honours.

Supporters will now wait to see whether the club can swiftly finalise an agreement with Iraola before pre-season preparations begin.

Liverpool agree deal for Colombian Wonderkid

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool are close to completing the signing of highly rated Colombian teenager Samuel Martinez ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder from Atletico Nacional is expected to sign a long-term contract at Anfield and become the first addition of Liverpool's new era as the club prepares for life after Arne Slot.

Source: Legit.ng