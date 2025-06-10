Priscilla Ojo has shared an update about her singer husband, Juma Jux, featuring a romantic video of the two of them

The newly married woman expressed that her husband was leaving her as they shared their final moments together before his departure for London

Fans of the couple expressed concern, offering comfort to the businesswoman and praying for her husband’s safe return

Priscilla Mkambala, newly married daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has shared a new romantic video.

A few days ago, Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi warned the influencer and her husband to stop being overly romantic online, as it was distracting Tanzanians who were focused on pressing government issues.

Priscilla shares her husband plan in new post amid Mange Kimambi's call-out. Photo credit@juam.jux/@manegekimambi80

Source: Instagram

Kimambi also claimed that the couple was being paid handsomely to divert attention from matters that could help in the fight for a better government in the country.

She threatened that Priscilla would face public backlash if she ignored the warning.

In response, Priscilla posted a defiant video, insulting the activist, while fans rallied behind her.

Priscilla's fan comfort her over post about her husband. Photo credit@juam.jux

Source: Instagram

The expectant mother was seen sharing private moments with her husband, including kisses and hugs, in the viral video.

Priscilla shares her husband's destination

In the caption of her post, Priscilla revealed that her husband was headed to London, expressing her sadness about his departure.

Fans in the comments section comforted her, reassuring her that he was going for a positive reason and would soon be back in her arms.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Priscy's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what Priscilla and her husband were doing in the video. Here are some comments below:

@oluwatobi_angel wrote:

"My favourite couple , I know you will miss each other you love birds , but very soon Odogwu will be back."

@ajiboshomuyibat commented:

"Don't leave him ooooo, pack ur bag and follow oooo, turn manager straight."

@relax_god_isnear reacted:

"Love is so amazing. It’s so hard to say “not goodbye but see you later”. Safe travels King Juma. We’ll take care of our baby girl Prissy."

@karinabecky400 said:

"Wishing your baby safe travels May God go with you and bring you back to our in-law in peace. Amen."

@habeembolah stated:

"They are going together. Dey play , Priscy no dey deceive us here oo.."

@omowunmioadegunwa stated:

"Safe journey and I wish you best of luck . He will be back soon baby. We on-line in-laws will miss you too"

@monica_lyimo shared:

"Safe trip Juma and just know Priscy is safe at home. Don't worry, concentrate on business while in London"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to bouncer at her daughter's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo was not happy to be harassed by bouncers at her daughter's wedding.

In the clip, two men approached her, attempting to stop her from going on stage to dance at her daughter's wedding in Tanzania.

They asked her to move aside, but another man intervened, causing them to step back, Iyabo Ojo reacted to their gesture in response.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng