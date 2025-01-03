Isreal DMW has shown how he had fun during a boat cruise organised by his boss and members of the record label

In some of the pictures he shared, he was standing with Davido's wife, Chioma and he showed immense respect for her

In the caption of his post, he noted that his boss had the brilliant idea and hailed him for the initiative

Davido's logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, has shown that he has immense respect for his boss's wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The man, who fought with his ex-wife, shared some lovely pictures from a boat cruise they went for recently.

In some of the pictures, he maintained a respectable distance from Chioma while they both posed for the camera.

While standing some distance away from Chioma, Isreal DMW ensured to folded his hands and smiled at the camera.

In another picture, he was standing behind Chioma, and he showed how excited he was about the boat cruise.

In the caption of the post, he said that the boat cruise was organised by his boss and disclosed that he too 'sabi'.

Isreal DMW has fun on boat

Another picture captured the time Isreal DMW was having a drink and was dancing to the melody from the music play by the DJ, who came with them for the event.

In another picture, Davido was sitting with Chioma while some of their guests posed with them for pictures.

Isreal DMW also displayed the fruits and drinks they were offered on the boat cruise.

Chioma looks beautiful in short gown

Chioma, Davido's wife, was wearing a short brown gown. She was looking beautiful and gorgeous in her dress.

The mother of two used little makeup, as she appeared slimmer than before.

Recall that Isreal DMW has always shown great respect for Chioma, Davido's wife. He speaks highly of her at every given opportunity. He once praised her when Chioma and Davido were preparing for their wedding in 2024.

Isreal DMW thanked Chioma for being the reason behind Davido's success and happiness.

See the post here:

What fans said about Isreal DMW's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Isreal DMW about the boat cruise organised by his boss. Here are some of the comments below:

@wf_lamar:

"If no be juju I no deal."

@olaseniayomide_:

"If you enjoy pass juju na Juju you use."

@_lisnie_:

"Chioma is so pretty."

@tayocutz:

"Na only juju dey enjoy this new year oooo."

@adogamikeoyi:

"Oga wife fine. Juju d pepper him enemies. Enjoy life bros."

@namdoski:

"Social distancing is important."

@rabbzcollections:

"juju enjoy abeg."

Isreal DMW dances with oyinbos

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW showed that he can be loyal to his boss both at home and while away from him. While he was abroad, he played Davido's song, 'Feel'.

Isreal had travelled to London to watch Real Madrid win the match in the 2024 UCL Final.

After his team won, he took a radio and put it on his shoulder as he danced to 'Feel' with some Oyinbo fans.

