Kizz Daniel's wife has returned to social media, a few months after her singer husband deleted all her pictures from his IG

There was speculation then that all was not well with their marriage and the singer didn't offer any explanation for his action

In the video shared by Kizz Daniel, his wife was dancing but his facial expression to her moves sparked reactions

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions after him and his wife returned to social media with their usual dance steps.

Legit.ng had reported that the 'Twe Twe' crooner had hinted of a possible breakup after he shared a cryptic post about collecting money for all he had done for someone.

In a new video shared by the singer, his wife was vibing to a new song her husband was planning to release.

The kind of nose twitch that Kizz Daniel gave her and his facial expression after watching her dance to his song sparked reactions among his fans.

Kizz Daniel to reward fan

Vado as the music act is fondly called had asked his fans to write out the lyrics of the music for him. He promised a reward of N1 million to the winner of the challenge.

Recall that before their rumoured breakup, the two used to pepper fans with public show of affection.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Kizz Daniel's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Kizz Daniel. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialyetundebakare:

"In all you do please marry who matches your energy."

@vastin_abatag:

"This's evidence of marrying a good wife."

@emi.noni:

"Me no hear anything bro, na dance i Dey dance oh."

@itz_vic_zee:

"A little bit of alcohol, a little bit of cigarette, I already Singing bird, I’m already continental I’m killing it you know."

@_officialempire11:

"Vado acting like DJ chicken.'

@babdude_dre:

"It’s normal for couples to have their differences and settle it amicably without public announcement. Your Mpa & Iye no dey argue atimes? So cos the dude na celeb, make he gbenu si mic abi. Your papa and mama don clear the air? eeee ni se gbangba."

@almeh_beauty_adunni_addey:

"I don see Mj my mind don dey at rest. I swear we love you both together."

@sis_miracle:

"He dey always use her head when new music come. Woman sha"

@turay8260:

"Big mumu woman."

Kizz Daniels deletes wife pictures from IG

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had deleted all pictures of his wife from his Instagram page, leaving only a video of his latest song that featured her.

This came a few months after faceless blogger, Gistlover, claimed there was trouble in his marriage and accused him of domestic violence.

The development has left fans speculating as they give their hot takes about the situation in the comments section of the post.

