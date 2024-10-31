Jada P, Wizkid's baby mama, has gushed over one of her lover's album, Made in Lagos four years after it was released

In a tweet on X, she noted that the album was still a masterpiece that transcend the time it was released

Her tweet was greeted with criticism from some fans, who were not comfortable with her words in the comment section

Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, singer Ayodeji Balogun's baby mama and manager, has met the wrath of 30BG after she tweeted about the singer's song.

In a tweet on X, the woman, who had a baby shower weeks ago, called Made in Lagos a timeless piece of art.

She noted that the album transcend time, and it resonates across generations. She used the symbol of a big bird to further hype the album.

30BG fans reacts to Jada P's tweet

Some fans were not happy with the tweet made by the expectant mother. A few of them sent her to the gallows and called her names.

They accused her of using the Grammy Award nominee's album name to describe Wizkid's own.

How fans reacted to Jada P's tweet

Reactions have trailed the post made by the woman. Here are some of the comments below:

"See as almanjiri children dey cry for cs just because a manager decided to tweet about a classic album that’s 4yrs old today."

@_dappie:

"Get back in the kitchen, that’s where you belong."

@lifeofolaa:

"Give it a rest you this baby factory manager."

@lifeofolaa:

"She still sample davido timeless album name ashiere."

@justtruth001:

"Clout chasing again for the same man that won’t put a ring on it."

@ibirogba2000:

"Made in Lagos was Wizkid best musical record."

@PFeyishola:

"Iya ni yen. It is important to choose a partner that prioritise your growth and also be your cheerleader."

@Bigdraxxx7:

"You no go use “timeless” keh."

@highchart:

"Give your baby mama back her phone wizmid."

@Obaji_007:

"After how many years na now u know u go tweet even add timeless inside davido will always be the air una breath."

Jada P gushes over Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of two marked her birthday and had penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner, Wizkid.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving supportive, care and best father.

She also noted that singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their children.

