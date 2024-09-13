It appears that Enioluwa is still not happy that his best friend, Priscilla Ojo, is away in Tanzania with her man

The influencer shared a new video on her social media page, where she was seen dancing happily in the market with her lover

However, Eniola's comment about the clip sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her man, Juma Juz, are still trending after over a week since they broke the internet with their engagement.

Legit.ng recalls that Priscilla announced that she was leaving the country with her man, letting everyone know she was on a new adventure to her new home.

Priscilla Ojo's best friend Enioluwa slams her over msuic vdieo. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa's comment sent chills down the spine of social media users after he showed her support during her depature.

In a new development, Priscilla Ojo shared the new music video for Juma Jux's song Ololufe, in which she is seen dancing heartily in the market.

What Enioluwa said about Priscy

The video is now viral on social media, attracting tons of attention, including that of the fashion influencer's best friend, Enioluwa.

He chided her for refusing to dance as much in promotional clips but going all out for Juma Jux's music video. His reaction triggered further reactions from internet users.

In Enioluwa's words:

"If we dey do promotion video now and we say you should dance, you'll be doing Ori ki ko; see you now jumping around like Frog Ehn, Priscilla. Don't worry come back first!😁😂."

"Na this dance, we the Bridesmaids go use open the Wedding Ceremony. Make I go dey learn am as per Chief Bridesmaid o!"

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Priscy's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@jaypreetystore:

"No be to dance be the problem where I go see who go carry me for the ending."

@shaynacares:

"Na love cause am o. No vex Eni😂😂."

@diana_eneje:

"Too cute omg I wanna dance too 😍."

@kachi.345:

"Ennnniiii😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍. Pele dear I feel your pain, make una two sha do flood us with your own videos too before dem carry her go Tanzania patapata 😂😂."

@veekee_james:

"Love it😍😍😍."

@chiomagoodhair:

"This is so so cute! Reminds me of Proper Old School Love ❤️. I love it for you both 😍🔥."

Priscilla Ojo hangs out with her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, continued to make the news as she showed off her boyfriend.

The beautiful daughter of the movie star is engaged to her Tanzania boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ). She rocked a gorgeous dress as she went for an outing with JJ, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother.

