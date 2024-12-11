Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold recently had an emotional moment on stage during his 10th anniversary

A video made the rounds showing the moment the Gold singer broke down in tears after hearing a special message from his wife, Simi and their daughter

The emotional display caused a buzz on social media, with netizens talking about successful celebrity marriages

Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko, aka AG Baby, recently celebrated 10 years of his successful music career to the joy of his numerous fans.

The event took place in Lagos, and several highlights went viral, including the touching moment Adekunle Gold broke down in tears.

It all started when a special voice message was played for the music star while he was on stage.

Fans react to video of Adekunle Gold crying over message from Simi and Deja. Photos: @adekunlegold, @symplysimi

The message was from his wife, Simi, and their daughter, Adejare. It started with the four-year-old telling her father she loved him. Another clip showed Simi singing for her husband and expressing her love and appreciation for him.

This touching display moved Adekunle Gold to tears, and he was seen walking away for a bit to calm himself down. See the video below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold sheds tears over Simi and Deja’s message

Adekunle Gold’s reaction to the audio messages from Simi and Deja warmed the hearts of fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

monicafriday1:

“😍❤️Omo if talented soul meet their soulmate, everything go align.”

lafeof_lagos:

“I will marry right in Jesus name 🙏.”

anisom_global:

“Seeing a man so talented and resilient like Adekunle Gold moved by the love of his family is truly inspiring. It reminds us that behind every great artist is a heart deeply rooted in love and gratitude. 10 years of greatness, and this moment will remain a highlight. Congrats AG, you’ve shown us that dreams, family, and hard work can all align beautifully.❤️”

rida_yakubu:

“This life marry better o 🥹😍”

Mobnaturals:

“Duduke’s voice and accent is always so soothing😍💜.”

harleesha__:

“Marry your person 😍.”

Smplyjessie1:

“Adekunle Gold, got a Woman with a heart of Gold and a Golden voice with an adorable daughter🥹.”

Ajokefoods_:

“A finished man and a finished daddy😍😍😍Love it ❤️.”

Imbeautiful3081:

“Love is a beautiful thing ❤.”

choice_sasha:

“I will marry once and I will marry right.... Amen 🙏.”

sommie_vibez:

“This is GENUINE LOVE FROM A PLACE OF SINCERITY😍❤️.”

annie_udoye:

“Omg I cried too 😩 so beautiful😍❤️.”

How AG Baby replied man trying to give him a side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that AG Baby has caused a stir after someone tried to give him a girlfriend on social media.

It all started when an X user, Mufasa Clone, told the music star that he had a single sister who could be Adekunle Gold’s girlfriend.

Note that AG Baby is married to fellow singer, Simi, and they have a four-year-old daughter together, Adejare.

