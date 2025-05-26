Chioma Adeleke was recently spotted vibing to her husband’s song while enjoying herself at a club

In the viral clip, she was seen singing along to “With You,” featuring Omah Lay, with other club-goers

Fans were thrilled by the video and shared their reactions and hot takes about her and her husband in the comments section of the post

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has warmed the hearts of her fans with her reaction to her husband’s song while at a club.

The music star sampled Bright Chimezie’s song in one of his tracks on the 5ive album. He featured fellow artist Omah Lay, and the song was well received by fans.

Chioma shows great dance steps to Davido's song. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Chioma was seen dancing enthusiastically to the song at a club. Holding a cup in her hands, she joyfully vibed to her husband’s music, delighting fans with her dance moves.

The mother of two sang the song word for word, earning great admiration from viewers. When the camera focused on her, she smiled brightly and continued dancing.

Chioma seen showing excitement at a club. Photo credit@teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Chioma’s video

Fans of the music star expressed joy over the clip, praising Chioma for her constant support of her husband and admiring her qualities. Some noted that she can cook, dance, sing, and even ‘do’ just like Davido, mentioned during their wedding more than a year ago.

Critics comparing her to Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P, were berated by fans who insisted Chioma is more talented.

One fan also highlighted that Chef Chioma is an accountant at her husband’s company, while managing the home front and pursuing her own career as a chef.

See the video here:

What fans said about Chioma's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Chioma at a club. Here are comments about below:

@softstrength commented:

"She can dance and she can sing too. PSA to those who think she has no talent. Also, “she sabi cook and she sabi do”, only 1 Chiom Chiom!!! 002 forever."

@penelopechabala wrote:

"She is happy ,we are happy too period. Chaiiii my Chiom Chiom knows how to press their neck ."

@miminwaezeruth said:

"That lady is representing us Wella.. ride on paddy, we d feel u."

@florencefalaarin shared:

"As e dey pain them e sweet us my chi chi."

@damseljulie8484 stated:

"Chioma just they give me excess joy. She is such a vibe. I love her."

@penelopechabala reacted:

"She is happy we are happy too period. Billionaire's beautiful wife I love you so much ."

Davido appreciates his uncle at his wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido showed appreciation to the father figures in his life at his wedding.

In the viral video been sighted online, he hugged his father in a sweet moment as he prostrated for his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state.

The clip stirred reactions from fans, who have been following the wedding of the singer, as they gushed over his humility. They praised Davido's father for bringing up well in the absence of his mother.

