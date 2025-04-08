Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, have been captured stepping out for the after party of his 5ive album

In the clip, Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them

Fans were amazed after seeing her as they shared their take about the mother of two who is rarely seen outside

Chioma Avil, David Adeleke's wife, has continued to make her fans drool over her because of her beauty and composure.

The mother of two was sighted in a video with her husband and younger sister going to attend the after party of 5ive, Davido's latest album.

Davido wife's Chioma seen with singer and Jennifer at his album's after party having a great time. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Chioma stepped down from the car with her husband and other crew members. She wore a vintage shirt with black trouser and was standing beside her husband while trying to enter the venue.

When Chioma was about to enter the venue, she smiled and waved at some people recording her.

Davido performs for fans

The Awuke crooner was seen performing for his fans from songs in the album after getting to the venue.

Davido's wife, Chioma waves at fans as she attends her husband's album after party in New York. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that Chioma also stepped out with one of her husband's cousins, Folashade Adeleke, a few days ago.

She wore skims wear that fitted her body like a second skin and was seen greeting people in a pleasant manner.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Chioma's look in the video

Nigerians reacted after seeing Chioma in the new video. Here are some comments below:

@mzasmara_ shared:

"I just can’t enough of Chi, she’s so adorable."

@gifted_kollectionz said:

"Awnnnn chi looks so gorgeous jenny looks so good too and she’s added a little weight, good for her ."

@blessingedeks commented:

"Chi is so pretty!! This girl will not k&ll us, look at her walking and wave. Steeze por!!! Puurr."

@pretty_posh11 reacted:

"Just seeing Chi is even enough promotion for this album cuz the grace she carries is overwhelming she shines wherever she steps."

@amoursyl shared:

"Swagg and stylish it’s giving ."

@lucy_6547896 said:

"Mrs davido with so much class."

@lyndaccj stated:

lussy_h_f he fact that David uses himself as the clout...him and his gorgeous wife are enough clout for the release of his new album, unlike others who use him to trend their new album."

@lussy_h_f commented:

"Who watched this 100 times like me smiling like mumu yoooh this woman is beyond beauty."

@judi_berry reacted:

"Chi is so freaking beautiful, adorable, gorgeous and all the English words used to describe “fine af”. Her face cards eats at every angle, any camera, lightning or not and she looks like money. You can tell her husband really does get her whatever tf she wants."

Davido takes Chioma for dinner

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was excited to take his beloved wife, Chioma, for dinner at a restaurant outside Nigeria.

The singer was seen telling the server that his wife could have anything she wanted.

The chef, who prepared their food also gave them a special treat and showed it off in the recording.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng