Chioma the better half of Nigerian singer Davido was at the 02 Arena to cheer her fans and lovers of her husband's music up

Her husband had a concert at the 02Arena which was well applauded by many who attended the sold event

She blew a kiss at the camera when she was sighted at the backstage during the event and fans reacted to the clip

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Nigerian singer Davido, was at the 02 Arena to watch her husband perform to the delight of her fans.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shown that he was on a new level musically after his wondrous performance at the foremost event venue.

Chef Chi sighted at the back stage of Davido's 02 Arena concert. Photo credit @thechefchi

In the clip that has since gone viral, Chioma who welcomed a set of twins last year was at the backstage of the 02 Arena to cheer her husband up.

Chioma blows her fans a kiss

In the recording, the mother of two was seen giving her lovers a kiss as she turned to face the camera.

She was wearing a knee-length Fendi jacket as she faced the camera.

Chioma looks beautiful in the clip

Chef Chi as she is fondly called was looking effortlessly gorgeous in her shoulder-length blond hair.

She had gotten her shape back after birthing a set of twins a few months ago.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video of Chioma at 02 Arena

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Davido's wife at her husband's concert. Here are some of he comments below:

@westgrmm:

"Abeg when chef chi go come back IG abi ona no dey miss her.'

@oladapzzy_:

"New sound 002 who dey eee.'

@johnchekwas1:

"baby is looking good."

@browniwales:

"Chai this Davido wife too fine and too beautiful."

@kenny.success.9:

"Where are the kids?"

@dde_prince:

"Chioma too fine abeg."

@jaiyeola833:

"Hmmmm again no breast feeding."

@veracruise1114:

"No stay oooh."

@veracruise1114:

"No stay house ooo."

@big_cartyabaga:

"Chioma be woman material abeg, even Tiwa wey them the talk say Davido the crush on her she fine pass Chioma..? Fans abe may una check am well if this matter settle.'

