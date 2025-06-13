Davido showed off sleek Chevrolet and G-Wagon from his US garage hours after VDM slammed Nigerian singers for splashing billions on luxury rides

The DMW boss, who recently acquired a Cybertruck, posted the new garage photo shortly after activist VeryDarkMan shaded him, Wizkid, and Burna Boy

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, some defended Davido’s right to enjoy his wealth, others ask for more impact from celebrities on Nigerian youths

Nigerian music superstar Davido has once again sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a glimpse of his garage in the United States of America.

This was just minutes after controversial activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) threw shade at him and fellow artists Wizkid and Burna Boy for buying expensive cars.

Davido, known for his flashy lifestyle, proudly displayed two of his sleek rides, a Chevrolet and a Benz G-Wagon, parked in his luxury garage abroad.

Davido replies to VDM's shade, shows off luxurious US garage, fans are divided.

Source: Instagram

The photo, posted on his Instagram Story, comes shortly after he reportedly acquired a new Benz SUV, as announced by socialite Cubana Chief Priest.

Although Davido didn’t directly address VDM in the post, the timing of the upload left fans speculating that it was a subtle response to the critic's callout.

VDM under fire for celebrity call-out

VeryDarkMan had earlier questioned the morality of Nigerian celebrities spending billions on luxury while millions struggle to feed.

However, Davido’s supporters didn’t take the criticism lightly and stormed social media to defend the Timeless crooner.

@callme__aya wrote:

“VDM should hustle hard! Jumping from one private jet to another, but quick to castigate people for enjoying the dividends of their hardworking.”

@favorr_u added:

“No be you go tell me wetin I go use my money do.”

Fans are divided over Davido’s soft flex

While many hailed Davido for living his best life, others accused him of always trying to compete with fellow stars and questioned his commitment to giving back to the community.

@mr_white4847 commented:

“He is always in competition. But his werey fans will say otherwise. The rest get pass you, they just don’t show it.”

@namastebass5 wrote:

“Last time he was in Osun was campaign for his uncle. What has he done for youths since?”

Despite the backlash, others were more inspired than irritated, dreaming of the day they could also own a car collection that sparks online debates.

@mr_saskey707 said:

“I can’t wait to be this rich, so people can argue when I buy new cars!”

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, some defended Davido's right to enjoy his wealth.

Source: Instagram

Oyemmyke blasts VDM over comments on Davido, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyemykke has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s recent comment about Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

The social commentator condemned VDM’s video and stated clearly that these top musicians do not owe Nigerians anything. He explained that Nigerians should hold their public office holders accountable and not Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy.

He went on to remind Nigerians how Burna Boy was not even liked for many years before he eventually became a big name. He added that people have no right to dictate how they spend their money

