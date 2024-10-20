Jada P is marking her birthday and has penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner, Wizkid

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving supportive, care and best father

She also noted that singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their children

Ayodeji Balogun's lover and baby mama, Jada P, has marked her birthday with a lengthy and lovely note to celebrate the singer.

The mother of two, who has been spotted on lovely dates with the Grammy Award winner, said that her partner was a loving, caring, and supportive partner.

She also noted that the music star makes me feel safe and was one of the best dad she could have wished for.

Jada P speaks about her friends

In her post, she also spoke about her friends, whom she called the most beautiful women in her life.

Jada P also mentioned that her parents were her backbone and her little sister was her best friend. She gushed over her friendship with the people she mentioned, as she added that they were all her lifeline.

She accompanied her post with a picture showing her baby bump.

Recall that the love birds had announced that they were expecting their third child and had a baby shower.

See the post here:

What fans said about Jada P's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post.

@mazi_asiaburger:

"U go remain baby mama."

@sanzuna_by_belchufashion:

"But he beats u."

@hitcrest:

"Wizkid dun go london turn baby daddy by force, them dun force am to dey provide care wey he no gree give them Bolu."

@choicepatra:

"But he can’t say the same about you."

@crepemyrtle_:

"Correct woman..We love you."

@josephogunsetire:

"PIECE OF MY HEART na your mate?"

@zainababuu_:

"Jada boo, we know we know. Pls, blink twice if you want out!!! Because we know he doesn’t do right by you."

@amaka_obodo:

"Who ask you? "

@callmequeen_____123:

"But he never marry you."

Jada P parties with Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the love birds were spotted at a Lagos club, dancing and vibing to good music.

The Afrobeat singer, who buried his mother last year, let all hairs down as he enjoyed himself at the event.

He and Jada P did not leave each other's sight as she whispered into his ears and, at a point, the two coiled up on the sofa while listening to music.

