Veekee James's husband, Femi Atere, knows how to treat his women right, and he shows the world

The ace fashion designer has been flooding our timelines with some interesting clips from her 30th birthday celebration

In a new video, Femi was seen giving his wife thoughtful luxury gifts as they continue to bask in the mood of her 30th birthday.

Femi Atere, the husband of one of Nigeria's top designers, Veekee James, who has been flooding timelines as he celebrates his loving wife, has done it yet again.

His wife, Veekee James, clocked 30 on Monday, June 9, to the joy of many of her loved ones and online family, especially her husband.

Fans react as Femi Atere suprises Veekee James with gifts. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The man after her heart celebrated her in the most special way as he gifted her thoughtful luxury gifts that she did not see coming.

Veekee's reaction to her husband's gifts spread warmth across social media as fans shared their goodwill messages with them. The gift saw Femi take Veekee up the stairs and led her to the room where her gifts were beautifully wrapped.

Watch the video below:

Femi celebrates his wife on her 30th bday

Recall, Femi Atere could not keep calm as he gets ready to celebrate the love of his life, who just marked a milestone.

Veekee James's husband has been flooding our timelines with some interesting clips of him and his wife as she clocks 30.

He also captioned the post sweetly and described their love in the most incredible way, igniting ‘awww’ reactions online.

Fans react to Femi Atere's gifts to Veekee James

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@derma_essentials said:

"Mr Atere I am proud of how you have leaned towards your wife Veekee and loved her in her language. You both deserve each other and everything good. Happy birthday Veekee."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"If you like war pass romance, gather here for abijawara group selfie 🤳 😩."

@originaldemmy said:

"To everyone putting in the effort to make the partners happy, may God keep elevating y'all."

@hairess_gallery said:

"You that is watching this with a smile ... your smile will be permanent in Jesus name. And you that is watching this with akpu face ... .. you already know what's up."

Veekee James' hubby, Femi Atere gifts her on her 30th birthday. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

@preshstagram said:

"That kiss at the end, water comot for my eyes🥹 God help me do my own o🙌😍."

@stan.leee said:

"Veekee has a childlike spirit and that is so sweet."

@ojulewastudio said:

"So beautiful, your home blessed, God’s Joy is permanent in your home. Only haters and bitter people will not like good things . Be positive for others so you attract positive things , life is too short to live in bitterness. Spread love , singles God Will connect you to your ordained soulmate."

@maasoroju said:

"I no later wan hear next 3 years say “I did all the surprise with my own money” you dey play along now ooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@cakesbysharawow said:

"Mummy’s happiness is so contagious 😍 May all mothers reap the fruits of their labor 🙏🙏."

Papaya blasts video director from Veekee James's bday

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Veekee James' 30th birthday celebration featured lots of fun moments, including games and Q&As for her guests.

One of the numerous questions asked of the guests was to describe the celebrant as a type of flower.

They all did, including Papaya, who described her as a hibiscus flower, however, the video editor had other plans for the influencer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng