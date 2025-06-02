Kizz Daniel’s wife, MJ, has returned to social media with a heartfelt freestyle of her husband’s latest song, Ajanah

In the emotional video, she reflected on the loved ones she has lost to death, leaving many of her fans deeply moved

Fans were impressed by her vocal talent and share their thoughts on her performance, with many also recounting their personal losses

MJ, wife of Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anudugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel impressed fans with a free verse of his latest song, Al-Jannah.

The music star, who had previously opened up about his struggles, teased fans on social media to try a free verse of Al-Jannah and share their own experiences of loss.

Kizz Daniel's wife joins AI-jannah challenge, fans drool. Photo credit@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

His wife and mother of his children was the first to respond. In the video, she spoke about the people she has lost over the past few years.

She revealed that she lost her mother to cancer in 2024 and her baby son in 2021.

MJ explained that although she hasn’t experienced many losses, these two were significant for her.

She also shared that her husband’s song Al-Jannah helped her cope with her grief.

Fans react to MJ’s video

Fans of Kizz Daniel were moved and impressed by MJ’s soulful and soothing performance.

Kizz Daniel's speaks about her mother in video. Photo credit@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Many shared their own emotional stories of loss in the comments, while others praised Kizz Daniel’s backing vocals during his wife’s freestyle.

MJ is often seen appearing alongside her husband whenever he releases new music, vibing and dancing with him.

However, she had taken a break a few months ago and even deleted her Instagram account.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Kizz Daniels' wife video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the singer where his wife was singing. Many praised her for her efforts and also lauded her as a supportive wife to her husband's career. Here are comments below:

@theyknowsmee shared:

"2002 Dad, Temitope Folami Emmanuel i see you for Al jannah, Rip."

@adigololizzy wrote:

"I lost my daughter Naomi last year. Rest on my luv."

@bajunirash stated:

"She has a soulful voice. Hope she can explore her talent too."

@kizz_won commented:

"Song soo emotional. Aljanah! She broke it. She is will be a good singer if she gets the right training. I hope one of his sons sings too."

@oyelere_samson reacted:

"2015 2nd Dec. Rest on dad. Those were really hard days for me and my family."

@adewale_fastest commented:

"You need therapy if the backup voice no move you."

Kizz Daniels deletes wife pictures from IG

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had deleted all pictures of his wife from his Instagram page, leaving only a video of his latest song that featured her.

This came a few months after faceless blogger, Gistlover, claimed there was trouble in his marriage and accused him of domestic violence.

The development has left fans speculating as they give their hot takes about the situation in the comments section of the post.

