Singer Simi was pleasantly surprised during the latest episode of the Nigeria Idol show where she serves as a judge

The show’s host mentioned how she marked her birthday during the week and how a superfan was selected to celebrate her in a special way

Simi was completely taken by surprise as her husband, Adekunle Gold, showed up on stage with a birthday cake in hand

The video sparked sweet reactions from members of the audience as well as social media users who watched it online

Celebrity couple Simi and Adekunle Gold recently sent many Nigerians gushing after a sweet display of love between the both of them.

The Duduke crooner had showed up for yet another episode of the Nigerian Idol show thinking it was going to be business as usual and she would only get to judge performances.

Simi surprised as Adekunle Gold brings cake for her on live TV. Photo: @nigerianidols

Source: Instagram

However, the show's host, IK Osakioduwa, took the singer by surprise as he mentioned her birthday celebration during the week and said organizers decided to give a superfan the rare chance to celebrate with her.

Simi, who had no idea of what was in store for her listened attentively and watched as IK cued the said superfan to come on stage.

The singer's mouth was left wide ajar as husband, Adekunle Gold, surfaced on stage with a moderate birthday cake in his hands.

Adekunle walked up to his wife and the two shared a warm and heartfelt embrace as members of the audience watched the beautiful moment play out.

The doting husband equally got a chance to say a few words to his wife and he mentioned how the entire family is so proud of her.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

desire.wears_accessories said:

"The most beautiful thing I ever watch on idol thank Nigeria idol."

marukasnatural said:

" simi is the icing on the cake for this show I want to see her again next year.. father here if you feel the same."

a_taste_of_maggie said:

"It was the way she ran to him for another hug."

dhamoshey said:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person.❤️❤️❤️❤️,May will all be granted our right choice in Jesus name."

beckyleey said:

"I have watched this video a million times☺️ d’banj sha at the end."

oliviantongo said:

"Love is beautiful. Am crying this is so cute to watch❤️❤️❤️❤️ thx Nigerian idol."

Source: Legit.ng