Peller has witnessed massive growth since his rise to fame on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok

The TikTok star, despite his poor usage of the English language, has been able to carve a niche for himself through his live streaming

Peller, with his influence on TikTok, has helped music stars like Olamide, Davido, among others, get to the Gen Z audience.

Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, is an online streamer and content creator.

He first hit the spotlight in 2023 with live videos on TikTok, where he is known for wearing a feminine gown and a cap with powder on his face as he entertains his followers with his use of English.

Peller's rise on TikTok soon earned him roles in skits, working with the likes of Edem Victor. In no time, his influence spanned beyond just the video-sharing platform to Instagram.

As of the time this article was published, Peller has over ten million followers on TikTok, with 407.2 million likes.

Peller's influence also pays well. The TikToker in February 2025 disclosed he makes roughly N25 million weekly on the social media platform.

Since his rise to fame in 2023, Peller has moved from just being a regular TikToker to pivoting fully into the entertainment industry. He is now a regular guest at movie premieres and celebrity events in the country.

One area which appears to now be Peller's forte is his streaming platform, connecting the older generation with the Gen Z audience.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at prominent Nigerian stars who have appeared on Peller's live streams.

1. Olamide 'Baddo' paved the way

The YBNL boss was the biggest Nigerian music star to first appear on Peller's live stream, which amassed 60k views in June 2024.

Aside from the views, Olamide gifted Peller the sum of ₦1 million during the live session.

Olamide's appearance on Peller's live stream paved the way for other singers in the music industry to approach the TikToker ahead of or after the release of their music projects.

In December 2024, Peller spoke about Olamide's influence on his streaming career. He disclosed that the Kai hitmaker was the one who gave him visibility.

2. Tiwa Savage shows tattoos on Peller's stream

Tiwa Savage was the second music star to appear on Peller's live stream, which amassed over 73,000 views.

The mother of one joined Peller alongside his love interest, Jarvis, on his life stream ahead of the release of her song, Forgiveness.

It, however, came with a drama after Tiwa revealed a tattoo on her bum during a TikTok live session, sparking reactions, as many described her display as inappropriate.

Following his live stream with Tiwa Savage, Peller had the opportunity to fly in a private jet with the singer and her son Jamil.

3. Davido shows up Peller's live stream

Davido's appearance on Peller's live stream further pushed him beyond Nigeria, setting a record in Africa.

Peller's live stream with Davido shattered records by attracting over 389,800 viewers, surpassing with previous record with Tiwa Savage.

According to Premium Times, Peller’s Live with the DMW label boss “is the most-watched TikTok live stream in Africa to date.”

The live stream which was broadcast from Davido’s residence, saw the singer promote his hit song “Awuke,” featuring YG Marley.

Legit.ng also reported that Peller received 377 lion gifts valued at $400 during his live stream with Davido.

4. Teni educates Peller on his live stream

In 2025, the Money crooner joined the list of celebrities to appear on Peller's live stream.

Teni's session stood out as she educated the TikTok star on misconceptions about pregnancy as he questioned her childlessness.

Peller had claimed that women could not conceive after 40, prompting Teni to address the misunderstanding.

Teni explained that with medical advancements like egg freezing and IVF, women could have children later in life.

5. Zinoleesky answers controversial question on Peller's stream

The Marlian signee is the latest celebrity to be featured on Peller's livestream.

A clip from his session showed the moment Peller asked Zinoleesky to pick who he would save between Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, if all were drowning.

Zinoleesky hesitated for a moment before picking Davido. The singer explained that he wasn’t close to any of the three; he, however, felt more comfortable with the With You hitmaker than the others.

Headies revoke Peller's live stream invitation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Peller called out the Headies organisers for revoking his live stream invitation before the 2025 edition.

During a live stream, Peller broke down as he expressed frustration over the last-minute revocation.

He added that he would hold the Headies accountable for his financial loss due to the incident.

