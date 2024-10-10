Nigerian Afrobeat music star, Tiwa Savage made headlines after she joined streamer Peller and his girlfriend Jarvis on TikTok life

The singer could be seen banting with the young creators as they gushed sheepishly over the mother-of-one

She, whoever made a promise that got them even more excited, which sparked even more online reactions from fans

Nigerian music star Tiwatope Savage is rarely on the trends table, but this time, she made it there because of Peller and his girlfriend.

Peller, a Nigerian TikTok and content creator whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, and his girlfriend, the popular AI TikTok and robot Jariva, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, were joined Live by Tiwa Savage.

The video showed Tiwa Savage batting with the youngins as she promised to host and cook for them the next time she is in Nigeria. The duo got so excited, and Jadrolita noted that he would love to be in the kitchen with Tiwa as the girl child.

Peller fanboyed over Tiwa so much that he made her blush. He made his usual flattering comments, which resulted in netizens giving him accolades for being effortlessly funny.

The singer also showed them her tattoos, including the one on her bum.

In the last couple of months, Peller has met Nigerian rapper Olamide. Legit.ng reported that he met Kizz Daniel a couple of days ago and is now being joined on Live by Tiwa. Many have referred to him as a child of grace.

Fans react to viral clip

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@iam_emmafavour_bosslady:

"Was that part really necessary."

@elish_gram:

"Peller is the evidence of grace nothing una wan tell me."

@iam_haytee:

"This boy grace is Jüst special."

@iam_onyia:

"Wetin this boy they do self. Like i never understand his content???"

@king_jeffery_87:

"Omo meeting Baddo, Vado and Tiwa under a year… This is definition of grace."

@jane_son31:

"Tiwa is just a humble and a lovely human."

@official_mimiandy:

"But normally why tiwa savage go open yansh for this líve."

Tiwa Savage advises her friends

Meanwhile, music star Tiwa Savage offered advice to her fans and colleagues in one of her songs.

The singer vibed to her collaboration with Olamide on a song titled, Common, one of the tracks to her movie Water & Garri.

The song advises people to live within their means and not compare their lives to other people or social media.

