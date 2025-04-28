Popular Nigerian content creator, Peller, has expressed deep disappointment over his inability to stream the 17th Headies Awards ceremony live on his channel

Peller claimed that certain individuals deliberately frustrated his efforts by giving him unreasonable conditions and refusing to support him despite earlier promises

The skit maker further revealed that most of the celebrities he had looked forward to seeing at the event did not show up

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Habeeb Hamsat, also known as Peller, has openly expressed his disappointment after being unable to livestream the 17th Headies Awards.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

In a video clip that surfaced online, Peller, looking visibly dejected, explained that despite making every effort to stream the prestigious event for his followers, several barriers were intentionally placed in his way by people he had trusted to assist him.

He lamented,

"I have put it on my channel. People were like Peller, your glory no reach Headies. I am not happy at all."

Content creator, Peller, lamented his inability to livestream the Headies. Photos:@peller_008

Source: Instagram

According to the content creator, certain individuals he approached for support at the venue refused to cooperate and instead imposed unreasonable "terms and conditions" that made it impossible for him to work.

He stated in the emotional clip,

"Some people don’t want to help me. They are not ready to help. They are wicked. They came to me, but they were not replying me. They were giving terms and conditions. Don’t worry, it is nothing."

He also noted that beyond the streaming disappointment, many of the celebrities he had looked forward to seeing at the event were absent, further dampening his spirit.

He added,

"All the celebrities I wanted to see did not come. If it were to be Grammy now, I would have been more pained."

See the video here:

Peller's outburst sparks reactions online

Following Peller’s heartfelt reaction, many social media users have shared mixed opinions. While some sympathised with him over the situation, others encouraged him to remain resilient and continue pushing for greater heights.

@paulokolobia said:

"One thing about this boy that annoys me is he is too obsessed with his glory. He doesn’t want anybody or anything to come close. Bad character he has there."

@talktogray wrote:

"This is bad.. why the late rejection? After una approach am... That isn’t fair."

@toba_empire encouraged:

"See how y’all celebrating his loss like he’s not gonna win again. He’s coming back stronger."

@ChiamakaNwaJohn commented:

"I’m not a fan of the guy, but he just reacted to a rejection like any normal human would. He’s allowed to dream big isn’t he? The mockery is not necessary at all. He’ll win some, lose some, learn from his mistakes and try again."

@Tarilabor simply said:

"Sue them."

@SmoothSail9 added:

"If he was really approached and got approval to stream the event, then the late hour rejection is an absolute No no…He has the right to be angry and Headies should apologize to him."

@dr_olamide_ola noted:

"I don't know why people hate him... he's just a normal guy chasing his dream. Let’s always support each other in Africa. Come on."

@FC_thuggerboy stated:

"I’m not a fan of Peller but seeing him react like this shows how much anyone would want to achieve his dreams."

The content creator blamed those he trusted to help for the disappointment. Photo: @peller_008.

Source: Instagram

Security bounces Cubana Chiefpriest from Headies

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, was denied entry to the Headies Awards.

In a video, the hotelier-turned-singer made frantic efforts to get his pass from the security personnel.

It could not be ascertained why CP, as he is fondly called, was denied, but social media users believe it could be as a result of event protocol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng